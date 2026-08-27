OIC of South Florida Convenes Middle Class Summit on Economic Mobility

OIC of South Florida will convene more than 500 leaders Sept. 9-10 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to focus on jobs, affordability and access to opportunity.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — OIC of South Florida announced today that the Middle Class Summit will return Sept. 9-10, 2026, to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, bringing together more than 500 business executives, policymakers, workforce innovators, educators and national thought leaders for two days of solutions-focused discussion on the future of economic mobility.

The summit, themed “Imagine. Innovate. Elevate.,” comes as OIC of South Florida marks 25 years of workforce and community impact. This year’s program will focus on four pressures affecting working families: artificial intelligence and the changing workforce, affordable housing, health care access and the systems that determine long-term economic advancement.

Middle Class Summit Speakers

Confirmed speakers include U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen, Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero, Broward County Transit CEO Coree Cuff Lonergan and OIC of America President and CEO Louis King. A summit co-chair panel will feature leaders from Ballard Partners, Florida Power & Light, South Florida Business Journal and Bilzin Sumberg.

Sponsors include JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, TD Bank, SouthState Bank, Uber and CareerSource South Florida.

“The middle class is at a genuine turning point, and decisions being made now about AI, housing and health care will determine whether working families in South Florida move forward or fall behind,” said Newton B. Sanon, president and CEO of OIC of South Florida and founder of the Middle Class Summit. “For 25 years, OIC of South Florida has built pathways to opportunity for this region. This summit puts business leaders, policymakers and workforce innovators in the same room, on the same clock and focused on the same outcomes.”

The 2026 Middle Class Summit builds on the success of the 2024 event. That event drew hundreds of regional leaders for panels, keynotes, and networking.

This year’s expanded program will put additional emphasis on how AI is changing jobs and career pathways, while continuing conversations on workforce development, entrepreneurship and community investment.

Early bird registration is open at middleclasssummit.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations seeking to align with the summit’s mission and reach regional decision-makers.