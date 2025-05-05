Hopeton Lindo Inspires with The Times That We’re Living In

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Like most songwriters, Hopeton Lindo’s work is inspired by social issues. On Raggamuffin, which he wrote for Dennis Brown and Freddie McGregor, he salutes the hardcore, working-class Jamaican struggling to survive.

Can You, which he co-wrote with Mikie Bennett for Brian and Tony Gold, was inspired by South Africa’s racist apartheid system. Global turmoil influenced Lindo to write The Times That We’re Living In, his latest song.

He co-produced the track with longtime friend Syl Gordon for Irie Pen Records and Cell Block Records. Zojak Worldwide released it on April 18.

Lindo recorded “The Times That We’re Living In.” This song uses a rhythm created years ago by The Firehouse Crew. They are one of the most active session groups in modern reggae. His ponderous lyrics fit their music perfectly.

According to the singer, “The Times That We’re Living In inspires songs to uplift people. The message is in the music.”

Best known for the 1987 hit song, Territory, Lindo thrived as a songwriter during the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, when he was a member of producer Gussie Clarke’s successful Music Works team. He wrote or co-wrote songs by Maxi Priest, The Mighty Diamonds, Gregory Isaacs, Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton and J C Lodge.

The Times That We’re Living In shows Lindo’s busy work as an artist, songwriter, and producer over the last two years. In addition to releasing his own songs, he has written and produced singles by fellow singers Novel-T and Peter G.