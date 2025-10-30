Health Centres in Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health & Wellness is advising that all health centres remain closed until further notice. This is because assessments continue following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

While hospitals remain open, they continue to operate in emergency mode to provide critical and life-saving care only. Non-emergency services are temporarily suspended. Staff work to manage emergency cases and stabilize operations amid ongoing challenges. These challenges are related to power supply and infrastructure damage.

Impacted Hospitals

The following hospitals have been severely impacted and, therefore, cannot accept any patients at this time:

Black River Hospital in St. Elizabeth

in St. Elizabeth Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover

Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny

CLINIC APPOINTMENTS

Members of the public who had clinic appointments scheduled for this week are asked not to visit health centres at this time. New appointment dates will be set once facilities are cleared, reopened, and safe for service delivery.

Persons with chronic illnesses who are in urgent need of medication are encouraged to:

Check local radio and official Ministry channels for updates on mobile pharmacy or outreach services once conditions allow.

They are also encouraged to:

Keep using the medication they do have as prescribed.

Store medicines in a cool, dry place.

In an emergency, visit their nearest hospital where possible or contact the local health authorities for advice.

The Ministry is currently conducting damage assessments across the health network and coordinating with regional health authorities and the National Emergency Operations Centre to restore full services as quickly and as safely as possible.

The public is urged to remain alert to official updates and continue to observe all safety precautions as recovery operations continue.