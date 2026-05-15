Guyana Festival Ticket Giveaway by Caribbean Airlines

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines is proud to support Guyana’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations as the Official Airline of the Guyana Festival, one of the signature events commemorating the country’s 60th Anniversary of Independence.

The Guyana Festival, scheduled for May 15 – 17, 2026, forms part of a wider national calendar of activities celebrating Guyana’s heritage and achievements under the Diamond Jubilee theme, marking 60 years of Independence on May 26, 2026.

Ticket Giveaway Promotion

As Official Airline, Caribbean Airlines will engage festival patrons through an exciting ticket giveaway promotion, with six airline tickets to be awarded during the festival period. Each night, one lucky winner will receive a pair of tickets.

To participate, patrons can purchase the Guyana Festival Passport, locate the Caribbean Airlines page, complete their details, tear out the entry page and place it into the designated entry boxes at the festival.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Ag., Varma Khillawan, said the airline was honoured to support such a significant national milestone for Guyana: “Caribbean Airlines is proud to stand alongside the people of Guyana as the nation celebrates 60 years of Independence. Guyana holds deep importance within our network and we are delighted to support the Guyana Festival as its Official Airline. These celebrations reflect the spirit of the Guyanese people and we look forward to welcoming visitors and nationals travelling home for the occasion.”

Minister of Tourism, Industry & Commerce, The Honourable Susan Rodrigues, welcomed the partnership and highlighted the importance of regional collaboration in supporting the Jubilee celebrations stating: “The Guyana Festival is more than an event; it is a celebration of our identity, culture and people, and a major part of our call to Guyanese everywhere to come home and celebrate Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary. We are therefore proud to welcome Caribbean Airlines as the Official Airline Partner of the Festival. Their support is especially significant as we strengthen regional connectivity and invite the diaspora and visitors alike to be part of this historic celebration. We are also excited that six lucky patrons will have the opportunity to win return tickets to any Caribbean Airlines destination, adding even more excitement to this year’s festival.”

Caribbean Airlines also reminds customers that its special 60 lbs checked baggage promotion, launched in recognition of Guyana’s 60th Independence anniversary, remains available until September 29, 2026, giving customers added convenience and value when travelling.

As the Caribbean’s leading airline brand, Caribbean Airlines remains committed to supporting regional events and initiatives that celebrate Caribbean culture and connectivity.