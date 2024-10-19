Travel

Caribbean Airlines Connects Suriname and Guyana With Non-Stop Flights

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines announces the introduction of a new service connecting Suriname and Guyana, starting November 3, 2024. In response to overwhelming customer demand, the airline will operate twice-weekly flights every Friday and Sunday using its ATR 72-600 aircraft.

This addition aligns with Caribbean Airlines’ strategic focus on enhancing connectivity within the region, offering convenient and reliable service between the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle) in Guyana and Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport in Suriname. 

Caribbean Airlines Connects Suriname and Guyana With Non-Stop Flights
                                                                              Guyana to Suriname photo courtesy Depositphotos.com
OPERATING DAYS STARTING NOVEMBER 3FLIGHTROUTEDEP TIMEARR TIME
SUNDAYBW 383OGLE, GUYANA TO SURINAME9:55 AM12:05 PM
 BW 384SURINAME TO OGLE, GUYANA12:50 PM1:00 PM
FRIDAYBW 383OGLE, GUYANA TO SURINAME10:45 AM12:55 PM
 BW 384SURINAME TO OGLE, GUYANA1:50 PM2:00 PM

 

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the new service: “We are happy to introduce this route, which further strengthens our commitment to enhancing regional connectivity. By linking Suriname and Guyana directly, we are responding to the needs of our customers and promoting greater ease of travel within the Caribbean. This new service is an important step in our continued growth and dedication to serving the region.”

 

