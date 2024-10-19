Caribbean Airlines Connects Suriname and Guyana With Non-Stop Flights

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines announces the introduction of a new service connecting Suriname and Guyana, starting November 3, 2024. In response to overwhelming customer demand, the airline will operate twice-weekly flights every Friday and Sunday using its ATR 72-600 aircraft.

This addition aligns with Caribbean Airlines’ strategic focus on enhancing connectivity within the region, offering convenient and reliable service between the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle) in Guyana and Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport in Suriname.

OPERATING DAYS STARTING NOVEMBER 3 FLIGHT ROUTE DEP TIME ARR TIME SUNDAY BW 383 OGLE, GUYANA TO SURINAME 9:55 AM 12:05 PM BW 384 SURINAME TO OGLE, GUYANA 12:50 PM 1:00 PM FRIDAY BW 383 OGLE, GUYANA TO SURINAME 10:45 AM 12:55 PM BW 384 SURINAME TO OGLE, GUYANA 1:50 PM 2:00 PM