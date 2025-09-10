Team Jamaica Bickle Supports Schools in Jamaica with AEDs

PHILADELPHIA – In a landmark moment for athlete welfare and community safety, Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) will present twenty-six (26) Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to high schools and sports institutions across Jamaica. This life-saving initiative will take place on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at GC Foster College of Physical Education & Sport. The event begins at 9:00 AM. The presentation ceremony will be followed by AED sensitization and CPR training sessions. Additionally, financial awards will be presented to schools that were successful in Championships of America races at the Penn Relays.

Now in its 11th year, the Defibrillators in Schools Project was launched in 2014 in loving memory of Cavaughn McKenzie. He was the St. Jago High School athlete who tragically passed away during competition in Trinidad & Tobago. Since then, over 140 AED units have been placed in schools and sporting facilities across the island. Hundreds of students, coaches, and officials have received critical life-saving training.

This year’s program is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Second Round Foundation, led by Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. The program also benefits from the steadfast support of partners in the Jamaican Diaspora and local community. Guest Speaker will be Mr. N. Christian Stokes, Chairman of the Bobsleigh & Skeletal Federation.

“As the preeminent organization in sports philanthropy serving Jamaican and Caribbean athletes—most notably at the annual Penn Relays—TJB’s mission extends far beyond the track,” said Karen Wilson Robinson – Vice Chairman TJB. “This initiative underscores our holistic approach to athlete welfare. It ensures our ambassadors are supported in every aspect of their journey.”

With 31 years of unbroken service, TJB remains dedicated to the health, safety, and development of athletes, building a legacy of care that inspires communities at home and abroad.