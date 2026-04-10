Caribbean Zeitgeist – The Strangler Fig Tree

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Our Caribbean zeitgeist or the prevailing spirit of the region can be compared to the Strangler Fig tree.

The Caribbean Strangler Fig tree grows mostly in areas of little light where there is much competition from neighbouring plants to receive the sun. The seeds of the tree spend the first part of their life not as roots in the ground, but germinate in gaps of other trees, having been deposited by birds. The Strangler then goes in two directions, downward for roots and upwards to receive the light.

Soon, the host tree is strangled and dead.

Tourism and Remittances

Unlike industrial North America and Europe, the Caribbean has had to subsist on remittances, tourism and minerals. Some CARICOM countries like Guyana or Trinidad are luckier than others in their mineral content while some such as Jamaica are blessed with booming tourism and huge remittances, courtesy of their diaspora.

The remittance concept has hitherto gone unknown in the USA except for the recent push to tax immigrants who send needed funds to families, all the while suffering through unwanted jobs. At the very least a reasonable quid pro quo, we will do the cleaning up but we will help others.

The problem with those sending the remittances and those receiving the remittances is that they are like a tree in the forest subject to Strangler seeds that are deposited in every nook and cranny from above by birds.

The first seeds are from the remittances companies who grow in wealth like the Strangler Fig, both upward and downward. Profit is made from fees to send money and more profit from compulsory exchange rates, always a big earner. Tokens of corporate goodwill are occasionally scattered like Strangler seeds with no real commitment to improve, modernize or seek participation from those patronizing what often amounts to an almost exclusive service.

Remittances are, after all, a giant part of Caribbean economies that must require future participation by forward thinking governments. Think sovereign fund.

Caribbean Governments

The second wave of seeds coming to live off the Strangler victim are governments. Caribbean politicians are happy for remittances to continue flowing into their economies with no governance or accountability either in their behaviour or the budget spend. It will not be long before all foreign governments and fund sources seek to tax all funds coming to the Caribbean. First America, then the world.

Like a good Strangler Fig, Caribbean governments cover their remittance victims without the benefit of absentee votes, postal ballots and the like. Forget a dedicated cabinet minister elected by the diaspora or the forgotten until Friday.

Other seeds follow in the form of electricity, internet service, gas, mortgage, micro loans and car payments, also the modern devils of slavery, coming to strangle you soon.

No voice, no vote, no input, then no money.

The final seeds are the here and now branches, vines and roots that are a one way expenditure to the islands not a sovereign fund, exclusive industry development or growing another, but significant branch of the economy.

When the money is gone, the tree will be choked and destroyed.

As the bible says, the truth will set you free.