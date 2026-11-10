Grenada Tourism Soars Past EC$1 Billion

Stayover arrivals up nearly 10%, cruise traffic surges and National Geographic names the Spice Isle a top pick for 2027

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada — Grenada is riding one of the strongest tourism runs in the Caribbean, with visitor spending topping EC$1 billion and stayover arrivals climbing nearly 10% this year, the Grenada Tourism Authority said.

Stayover arrivals reached 140,602 from January through August 2026, up 9.9% from the same period in 2025. Visitor spending hit EC$1.047 billion (about US$388 million) in 2025 and is projected to reach EC$1.068 billion (about US$396 million) in 2026.

The figures came out as the tri-island nation marks Tourism Awareness Month in November.

A 26-month winning streak

Grenada has posted 26 consecutive months of visitor growth since September 2022, the tourism authority said. Monthly arrivals topped 20,000 for the first time in December 2023.

The 2025 cruise season brought nearly 370,000 passengers, a 17.5% increase.

“Grenada’s tourism performance reflects the progress that can be achieved when air access, investment, product development, marketing and our people are advanced together,” said Sen. Adrian Thomas, Grenada’s minister for tourism, creative economy and culture. “The progress is significant, but the greater opportunity is in what we build from it,” Thomas said.

National Geographic, global awards spotlight Grenada

Grenada was named among National Geographic’s Best of the World destinations for 2027. The island has also drawn attention from The New York Times, Condé Nast Traveler and USA Today.

It won five honors at the 2026 PATWA International Travel Awards, including Destination of the Year, Caribbean Experiences. In October, the Pure Grenada brand was named Brand of the Year at the Black Travel Summit Victor Awards.

Spicemas, new festivals draw bigger crowds

Spicemas 2026, Grenada’s signature carnival, drew 11,299 arrivals from Aug. 2-11. That was up 20% from 2025 and about 42% from 2024, boosting hotels, transportation, entertainment and local businesses.

The calendar keeps growing. Diaspora Homecoming 2026 linked Grenadians abroad with investment and networking opportunities at home. The new Lobster, Lambie & Seafood Festival puts the culinary and seafaring traditions of Carriacou and Petite Martinique in the spotlight.

The first Grenada Flower & Garden Festival runs Nov. 8-15. It builds on Grenada’s record at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London, where the island has won 19 gold medals, including nine in a row.

Putting more Grenadians in the tourism economy

The Pure Grenada Excellence Champion program has trained more than 2,000 people, from business owners to front-line hospitality workers.

A second initiative, Pure Experiences, showcases locally run cultural, culinary, farm, marine and community tours across all three islands. The goal is to help more residents earn from what they grow, make and share.

“Our responsibility is to turn growing demand into wider participation for farmers and fisherfolk, artisans and entrepreneurs and communities throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique,” said Randall Dolland, chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “This is an exceptional time to invest, innovate and get involved in Grenada’s tourism industry,” Dolland said.

What’s next

Tourism officials say sustaining growth will depend on turning strong demand into better visitor experiences, stronger local businesses and a more skilled workforce, while protecting the natural and cultural assets that set Grenada apart.

For travel information, visit the Pure Grenada website.