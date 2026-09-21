Grenada’s Spicemas Fuels 20% Visitor Surge as Caribbean Carnival Draw Expands

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — Grenada’s flagship carnival delivered a tourism breakout in 2026, with total visitor arrivals during the Spicemas period climbing 20% year over year as the festival strengthened its position on the Caribbean cultural calendar.

Grenada welcomed 11,299 arrivals from Aug. 2-11, up from 9,448 during the comparable 10-day window in 2025. The biggest gain came from non-national tourists, whose arrivals jumped 24% to 9,958 from 8,040 a year earlier.

Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture Minister Adrian Thomas said the performance shows Spicemas operating on two fronts: as a national cultural showcase and as a growing engine for Grenada’s tourism and creative sectors.

“Spicemas demonstrates the power of culture as a pillar of Grenada’s tourism development,” Thomas said. “This arrivals growth reflects the appeal of our people, creativity, music and the experiences visitors and returning nationals seek. We remain committed to cultural preservation, product development and events that create opportunity in our communities and deliver economic benefits across the country.”

The results continue a two-year upswing: Grenada recorded 7,970 arrivals during the comparable Spicemas period in 2024.

Grenada Tourism Authority Chairman Randall Dolland said the gains validate the destination’s strategy of marketing Spicemas as a signature travel experience through public relations, digital campaigns, travel–trade engagement and stakeholder partnerships.

“These numbers show that Spicemas is resonating beyond our shores and converting Grenada’s cultural strength into measurable tourism value,” Dolland said. “Our focus now is to build on that momentum, strengthen the visitor experience and grow the festival in a way that benefits Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

The festival’s lift extended across hotels and other accommodations, transportation, restaurants, entertainment venues, tour operators and vendors, highlighting the event’s broader commercial impact.

Spicemas Corporation Chairman Kirt Ross credited the result to the coordination behind the festival’s programming and production. “Spicemas 2026 reflected the strength of Grenada’s festival product and the collective effort required to deliver an experience of this scale and quality,” Ross said. “Each year, we aim to strengthen the events, improve the patron experience and work with our partners to keep Spicemas growing as one of the Caribbean’s most distinctive cultural celebrations. This year’s success is a testament to the creativity and commitment of everyone who made Spicemas the best Mas by far.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority acknowledged the Spicemas Corporation, Royal Grenada Police Force, tourism stakeholders, cultural practitioners, event organizers, media, service providers, visitors, returning nationals and the people of Grenada for delivering the 2026 season.

The GTA said it will continue working with public- and private-sector partners to turn that momentum into sustainable visitor growth.