Avianca Resumes Flights to and from Aruba, Curaçao and San Juan

Bogotá, Colombia — Avianca announces that, following updated safety guidance from U.S. authorities, resumption of industry operations in the airspace over Aruba, Curacao and San Juan is allowed, allowing airlines to resume operations in the region. The airline will resume flights to and from those destinations effective today.

Avianca’s priority is to resume operations. They will begin rebooking passengers on existing flights, as well as on additional services. These services are specifically deployed to accommodate travelers affected by the situation. Consequently, resuming operations is critical to managing the current demand.

Customers with active reservations will receive notifications and will be contacted by the customer service team with their new itineraries. This proactive communication is part of efforts to streamline operations as flights resume.

Furthermore, customers who wish to reschedule their flights may do so on the same route, at no additional cost. This is subject to availability. The travel can be up to 14 days after the date of their new itinerary, by contacting the airline’s contact center.

Customers who have requested refunds for unused segments may continue with that process.

Avianca recommends that passengers traveling to and from these destinations check the status of their flights and monitor communications through the airline’s official channels, as the company aims to resume operations smoothly.

The company will keep a close eye on the situation. It will follow all necessary instructions to keep its crews and passengers safe as it works to resume operations efficiently.