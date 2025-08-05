Avianca Expands Alliance to Combat Human Trafficking

MIAMI – As part of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Avianca, in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office and Fundación Renacer, reaffirmed its commitment to combating this crime that violates human rights.

Human Trafficking Prevention Efforts

Since 2023, the agreement between the three entities has established a collaborative framework to prevent, identify and respond to potential cases within the airline’s operations. Under this framework, Avianca has advanced on two fronts to strengthen efforts to prevent human trafficking:

Training for more than 1,600 Avianca employees

Education on prevention, warning signs and activation of response protocols. In 2024, more than 1,100 employees were trained, and so far in 2025, more than 500 additional staff members have participated.

More than 130,000 information cards distributed on aircraft

Placed in seatback pockets, these cards include awareness messages, warning signs of human trafficking and dedicated hotlines for each country where the airline operates.

“Human trafficking is a silent crime that operates in everyday settings. That is why at Avianca we are committed to working with our partners to prevent, combat and expose it from every possible angle: by training our people, informing our passengers and working with authorities to create safer environments where public-private partnerships can benefit those who need it most,” said Felipe Andrés Gómez Vivas, Avianca’s vice president of corporate affairs and sustainability.

Avianca and its partners will continue working proactively to combat this crime, training their teams and using their aircraft as tools for change to inform and raise awareness among everyone who flies with the airline.