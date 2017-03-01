Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Scholarship Applications Are Open

MIAMI – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) has advised the application deadline for its scholarship program is Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Scholarships are open to Caribbean students and industry professionals pursuing higher education or professional development in the hospitality and tourism field and are awarded with support from CHTAEF sponsors and supporters.

In a joint statement, CHTAEF Chairman Richard Kahn and Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) President Karolin Troubetzkoy stated: “We are extremely grateful for the support we received from hotels over the past year for the Education Foundation. We wish to particularly single out corporate partners Interval International and Virgin Holidays for their unstinting commitment to Caribbean education.”

Applications, which are available from local hotel associations throughout the Caribbean or CHTA Website, must be submitted with the approval of the applicant’s local hotel association in order to be considered.

Past recipients have attended accredited colleges and universities throughout the United States, the Caribbean and around the world, with a concentration on tourism and hospitality-related studies.

The Foundation also has partner arrangements with a number of schools, including Johnson & Wales University, Monroe College and Florida International University, where students may be eligible to receive additional scholarship support, based upon their award through the Foundation.

Scholarships are also available for industry professionals, including those pursuing internationally recognized certifications.

Reapplying scholarship recipients who are continuing their education and received a CHTAEF scholarship in 2016 need to provide a copy of their most recent transcripts to verify their academic progress. The school transcripts can be e-mailed to foundation@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.

In 2016, CHTAEF awarded 28 scholarships to Caribbean-based students for a total of US$130,352 in funding. This enabled Caribbean nationals to pursue higher education in hospitality and tourism fields.

CHTAEF provides academic, professional development, tourism and hospitality teachers, work experience placements and internship awards to Caribbean nationals who demonstrate a strong commitment to the industry. Scholarships range, on average, from US$500 to $5,000 and are exclusively used towards tuition costs.