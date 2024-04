Avianca Airlines Relaunches 10 Seasonal Routes from the United States this Summer Season

MIAMI – Avianca Airlines today announced the revival of ten seasonal nonstop routes from the United States to Latin America. Avianca now features one of the most comprehensive networks for nonstop travel to Latin America. U.S. travelers may easily access direct flights to the most popular tourist destinations, including Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, and more. Most flights begin operations in early June.

“We’re very pleased to have some of the seasonal routes back this summer, a period of heightened demand,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca Airline’s country officer in the United States and sales director for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. “We remain committed to providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility for nonstop flights to Latin America and some of the most beautiful Latin American destinations.”

Tickets can be purchased on their website, through the call center, and at travel agencies.

Currently, Avianca customers can access more than 75 destinations in 25 countries in the Americas and Europe.

The itineraries are as follows: