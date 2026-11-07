Anguilla targets Brazil’s luxury travel market

Rio sales mission follows $21.7 billion in Brazilian spending on international travel in 2025.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Anguilla is stepping up efforts to attract Brazilian luxury travelers after a sales and media mission aimed at turning interest in the Caribbean island into bookings.

The Anguilla Tourist Board met with travel agencies, tour operators and media outlets in Rio de Janeiro from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3. The outreach followed Virtuoso On Tour Latin America, held Oct. 27-29 in the city. It is part of the board’s effort to diversify Anguilla’s international visitor base.

Brazil’s outbound travel spending

Brazilian travelers spent $21.7 billion abroad in 2025. This is up 10.4% from 2024 and the highest level since 2014, according to central bank data cited in the announcement. The figures were reported in January 2026.

That spending covers international travel overall, not spending in Anguilla. The tourist board is targeting Brazil’s luxury market as it works to broaden the island’s reach in Latin America.

Anguilla pitches Caribbean luxury travel

Chantelle Richardson, deputy director of tourism, led the mission with support from EM Marketing & Communication, the board’s South American representative agency. Alfredo Pacheco, trade relations representative for Brazil, and Julieta Peyrás, trade relations manager, joined her.

The team conducted five trade meetings and agency visits with New Time Boutique Travel Agency, Orinter Tour & Travel, Goya Travel, RioTravel Turismo and Travel Place.

Discussions centered on Anguilla’s accommodations and experiences for clients seeking privacy, personalized service, romance and culinary discovery. The board also worked with advisors to identify potential bookings.

“Through continued collaboration and destination education, we are focused on converting this interest into sustained awareness and demand for the island,” Richardson said.

Media outreach and travel advisor training

Meetings with Mercado & Eventos, Veja Rio and Amabilices explored possible coverage of Anguilla’s beaches, culinary scene, luxury accommodations and hospitality. The team presented story ideas to introduce the destination to Brazilian audiences.

Follow-up plans include destination training for travel advisors, identifying opportunities to add Anguilla to client itineraries and maintaining contact with Brazilian media.

The tourist board’s goal is to translate those trade and media relationships into visitor demand. The announcement did not provide booking totals or a target for arrivals from Brazil.