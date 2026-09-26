Anguilla targets luxury yacht market at Monaco Yacht Show

Tourism and ports officials pursue industry partnerships and improvements to the island’s arrival experience ahead of the Caribbean yachting season

MONACO — Anguilla is using the Monaco Yacht Show to pursue new luxury-yachting partnerships and gather industry feedback. This feedback is aimed at improving access, arrival procedures and the port-of-entry experience ahead of the Caribbean season.

The initiative is part of a broader push to raise Anguilla’s profile among yacht owners, charter operators and high-value travelers. At the same time, it ensures the island’s tourism product meets expectations for service, privacy and ease of access.

Anguilla Tourist Board Delegation

The delegation includes Sean Richard, chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board; Jameel Rochester, director of tourism; Keri Rogers, manager of destination experience; and Sherman Williams, CEO of the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority.

The Monaco Yacht Show brings together superyacht owners, charter professionals, luxury brands and leaders from across the international yachting industry.

Anguilla officials are holding targeted meetings at the show to assess market expectations, identify potential collaborations and position the island for a larger role in the sector.

“The Monaco Yacht Show puts Anguilla in one of the world’s leading luxury-yachting environments,” Richard said. “We are not only showcasing the destination; we are building relationships with owners, operators, developers and industry partners. Those conversations help us understand where the market is headed and how Anguilla can grow while preserving what makes the island distinctive.”

The mission also has an operational focus. Port authority officials are seeking direct feedback on destination access, arrival procedures and the overall port experience.

“The engagements in Monaco have been valuable from a ports and destination-access perspective because we can hear directly from owners, operators and industry professionals about what they expect when arriving at a luxury destination,” Williams said. “As we prepare for the upcoming season for yachts and small- to medium-sized luxury vessels, these discussions will inform our efforts to improve the official port-of-entry experience at Road Bay, including stronger coordination among agencies and stakeholders. Our goal is an arrival experience that reflects Anguilla’s quality, efficiency and hospitality.”

Destination Marketing Opportunities

The joint participation by the tourist board and ports authority links destination marketing with the full visitor journey, from port procedures and arrival to on-island experiences for yacht owners, charter guests and other visitors.

As part of the Monaco program, the Anguilla Tourist Board partnered with BOAT International as a Premier Partner and served as a host destination for an exclusive Owners’ Club cocktail reception aboard Oceanco’s 111-meter motor yacht Leviathan.

The event introduced Anguilla to an international audience of yacht owners and industry stakeholders through destination content and an Anguilla-inspired culinary presentation.

Guests were served the Shoal Bay Margarita, created for the occasion and rimmed with locally produced Anguillian salt supplied by Josveek Huligar of Anguilla Sands, Salts & Chocolate in South Hill Village. The presentation highlighted Anguilla’s culinary identity and gave an island business exposure to an international audience.

Anguilla is also featured in a two-page spread in “BOAT International: The Monaco Issue.” The spread highlights the island’s beaches, dining, and accommodations. It also appeals to yacht owners and charter guests. Especially, guests who seek privacy, authenticity, and understated luxury.

“Anguilla is uniquely suited to the luxury yachting market,” Rochester said. “The destination offers exceptional experiences without compromising the privacy, authenticity and effortless sophistication today’s discerning traveler values.” “Through our partnership with BOAT International and direct engagement with yacht owners, operators and other industry leaders, we are increasing Anguilla’s visibility and working to make the island an essential stop on Caribbean yachting itineraries.”

The Monaco mission is part of the Anguilla Tourist Board’s strategy to attract high-value visitors. Additionally, it aligns tourism growth with the island’s brand, local economic opportunities and commitment to quality experiences.