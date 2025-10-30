Bahamas Department of Meteorology Issues All Clear

Nassau, Bahamas – The Bahamas Department of Meteorology, in coordination with the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority, issued an All Clear for the entire country. This confirmed that all hurricane watches and warnings had officially ended.

Following the announcement, the Bahamas Airport Authority conducted safety inspections at airports across the Central and Southern Bahamas. Most airports reopened, while operations at the following locations remained under review:

Rum Cay Airport, Rum Cay

Deadman’s Cay Airport, Long Island

Stella Maris Airport, Long Island

Authorities reported minimal damage at airports and in surrounding communities. They continued to assess conditions to ensure full operations resumed safely.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, stated: “The All Clear allowed Bahamians and visitors to return safely to our islands. We are proud of the resilience of our communities, the dedication of our emergency teams, and the readiness of our airports to welcome everyone back.”

As The Bahamas resumes normal operations, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation extends its thoughts and prayers to the people of Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and other Caribbean nations impacted by Hurricane Melissa. We shared in their challenges, support their recovery efforts, and honor their resilience. They are rebuilding stronger than before.

For the latest flight information, passengers were encouraged to consult the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) website and its social media channels.