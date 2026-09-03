Strong Summer Travel Season for Caribbean Airlines

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — Caribbean Airlines carried 75,149 passengers between Trinidad and Tobago in August, marking another month of strong domestic airbridge performance during the peak summer travel season.

The August total followed a strong July, when the airline transported 66,814 passengers between the islands. To meet expected demand, Caribbean Airlines increased capacity in phases, beginning in mid-July, with additional increases at the start of August and for Great Race weekend.

The added capacity helped the airline accommodate peak travel demand, expand access to seats and support reliable connectivity between the islands during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“The domestic airbridge is much more than a route network; it is a vital link that brings families together, supports businesses, enables access to essential services and connects communities across Trinidad and Tobago,” said Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer (Ag.) Varma Khillawan.

“We are proud to have served more than 75,000 passengers in August and to play an important role in helping people stay connected. As demand continues to grow, Caribbean Airlines remains committed to providing safe, reliable and convenient service, ensuring that customers can travel with confidence whenever they need to move between the islands.”

Caribbean Airlines thanks its customers for their continued support.