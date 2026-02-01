Global Trade Insights for Guyanese Businesses

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – During Global Trade 2026: Challenges and Opportunities, local businesses were encouraged to get ready for a more unpredictable and competitive international market. This one-day luncheon forum hosted by the World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG).

Welcoming participants, Komal Samaroo, Chairman of the WTCG, said the forum was convened at a critical moment for global commerce.

“We thought that at this time of year, given all the developments in geopolitics and economics globally, we should get together to analyse some of these developments and see how best we might identify strategies to navigate this very uncertain period,” Samaroo said.

Beyond A Domestic Market

He stressed that Guyanese businesses must think beyond the domestic market. He noted that “transitioning from a domestic market to an international market requires a lot of adjustments, cultural and otherwise,” and that building international competitiveness and meeting global standards are essential for success.

Among the attendees of the luncheon forum were business owners, senior executives, exporters, traders, professionals, and representatives of trade-related organisations. This reflects strong private-sector interest in understanding the global forces shaping market access, competitiveness and growth opportunities for Guyanese enterprises.

Jorge Quiroga, the former President of Bolivia, gave the keynote address online. He congratulated Guyana on its strong economy. He also talked about four forces that will shape the region’s future: politics, economics, energy, and technology.

“When you talk to a country that is having a growth rate that is almost the same as my country’s inflation rate, I have nothing to say but kudos and congratulations,” Quiroga said, referencing Guyana’s recent economic growth.

On technology and infrastructure, Quiroga emphasized the need for regional readiness. He warned that countries cannot rely indefinitely on external systems.

“If we move into a world where health services, education, financial services and judicial systems are using artificial intelligence, it is almost impossible to envision any country accepting that this processing happens somewhere else,” he said. “We are going to need localised data centres and AI centres.”

Quiroga also cautioned against repeating historical development patterns in resource-rich economies.

“It makes no sense to just export the commodity and then import the manufactured goods,” he said, arguing that countries in the region must move up the value chain rather than remain dependent on raw exports.

Wayne McCook, the Assistant Secretary-General of CARICOM, spoke about trade policy. He said that recent global issues have shown how weak old trade agreements can be.

“Someone once likened trade to oxygen, without which economies and societies cannot function,” McCook said. “What 2025 has shown us is that trade cannot be taken for granted.”

Looking ahead, McCook cautioned against expectations of a return to previous global trade norms.

“2026 will not be a reset year,” he said. He noted that higher tariffs, protectionist measures, and supply chain issues show deeper changes in global trade.

The forum highlighted the growing importance of preparedness, competitiveness and informed decision-making for Guyanese businesses, including MSMEs and women-led enterprises. This is as the country continues to expand its role in regional and global trade.