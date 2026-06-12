WTC Georgetown To Host Luncheon on U.S. Trade Policy for Guyanese Businesses

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The World Trade Centre Georgetown will host a business luncheon June 17. It is aimed at helping Guyanese companies better understand and pursue commercial opportunities in the United States.

The luncheon, “Growing Business with the United States,” will feature Arun Venkataraman. He is a former senior U.S. commerce official and internationally recognized trade expert.

Venkataraman, who has more than two decades of experience in international trade, commerce and economic policy, served from 2022 to 2025 as assistant secretary of commerce for global markets. He was also director general of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service at the International Trade Administration.

In that role, he led U.S. government efforts to expand commercial opportunities for American companies overseas. He also worked for foreign companies seeking to invest and do business in the United States. His work included facilitating international business transactions and improving commercial policy environments. In addition, he addressed barriers to trade and investment and negotiated agreements with foreign governments.

U.S. Trade and Commercial Policy

During the luncheon, Venkataraman is expected to discuss U.S. trade and commercial policy, available trade preferences and other mechanisms that can support business engagement with the U.S. market. The presentation will focus on how Guyanese companies can increase exports, develop strategic partnerships, attract investment and strengthen their competitiveness.

The event comes as businesses navigate shifting supply chains, evolving geopolitical conditions and changing trade and investment policies among major economies. U.S. decisions on tariffs, market access and commercial partnerships continue to influence global business strategies. These decisions also influence the competitiveness of exporters worldwide.

For Guyana, those shifts have heightened the need for businesses to monitor U.S. trade policy and prepare for changes affecting market access. Recent changes to U.S. tariff policies affecting some exports from Guyana and other countries have created new challenges. These challenges impact companies seeking to maintain or expand their presence in the U.S. market.

WTCG said the luncheon will give participants timely access to practical guidance from a former U.S. trade policymaker. This comes at a moment when Guyanese firms are seeking to strengthen international partnerships and identify new avenues for growth.

The session is designed for exporters, manufacturers, service providers, investors, business support organizations, and entrepreneurs. It is for those looking to expand beyond Guyana’s borders.

Participants will have an opportunity to engage with Venkataraman during a question-and-answer session. Moreover, they can join more focused private discussions after the formal presentation.

Mission: Connectong Guyanese Businesses to Global Markets

WTCG said the luncheon aligns with its mission to connect Guyanese businesses to global markets and create opportunities for international engagement. The organization is part of the World Trade Centers Association network. This network includes more than 300 World Trade Centers in more than 100 countries.

Members of the business community and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

For registration and more information, contact the World Trade Centre Georgetown Secretariat at 592-763-9824 or 592-515-9824 and ask for Ms. Noel or Ms. Peters.