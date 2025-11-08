WTC Georgetown Launch Week Hailed a Success

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) has hailed its launch week as a major success. More than 160 participants, including entrepreneurs, exporters, investors, and University of Guyana students, benefitted from a series of capacity-building workshops and seminars. These events were designed to strengthen Guyana’s trade competitiveness and business innovation.

Training Sessions

One highlight was the workshop called “Successful Exhibiting: Effective Planning and Marketing for Trade Shows”. It was led by Sandra Ann Baptiste, CITP. She is an international trade expert and the Chief Executive Consultant of Caribbean Signature: Florida.

The session equipped entrepreneurs with practical tools for branding, booth design, buyer engagement, and export market readiness.

She told participants that excellence in trade begins with consistent preparation and professionalism. “When you walk into a trade show, you’re not just representing your business, you’re representing Guyana,” she said. “Preparation is everything: from your signage and product presentation to how you greet visitors and follow up. Every display tells a story, and the strongest stories are built on readiness.”

Baptiste, who has trained hundreds of entrepreneurs across the Caribbean, said the WTC Georgetown session demonstrated the region’s growing appetite for structured, export-focused training. “The enthusiasm, curiosity, and talent in that room were remarkable,” she said. “Certification is just the beginning.”

In Baptiste’s session, which was one of five sessions offered, 47 participants received certification from the WTCG in collaboration with Caribbean Signature: Florida. The participants included small business owners, agro-processors, and manufacturers aiming to enter or expand into export markets. Participants described the training sessions as “transformative,” “practical,” and “a rare opportunity to learn directly from trade professionals.”

Baptiste has already committed to continuing to support the work of the WTCG with additional training in 2026 that will focus on market access, export documentation, and building trade partnerships.

After the WTCG’s launch week, Wesley Kirton, the Executive Director, said the turnout was better than expected. This showed the Centre’s mission to help both large companies and small businesses.

“Our launch week attracted a diverse audience, from seasoned exporters to university students, MSME’s in various sectors exploring new frontiers in trade and innovation,” he said. “The response confirms that Guyana is ready to build a stronger, more competitive export ecosystem.”

He added that the Centre will continue partnering with regional and international experts like Baptiste. They aim to deliver ongoing skills development programmes, mentorship, and networking opportunities for businesses at all stages of growth.