Challenges for CARICOM and Belize in Intra-regional and External Trade

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Former President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and current Guyana Ambassador to Brazil Professor Compton Bourne delivered the main presentation at the World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG). It was followed by a panel discussion comprising The High Commissioner; former Government Minister Carl Greenidge; and current President of the Caribbean Manufacturers Association (CMA) Mr. Ramsay Ali.

The forum was attended by Members of the Diplomatic Corps, business executives including those from micro, small and medium size enterprises, academics and students.

This policy analysis examines the multifaceted challenges faced by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Belize in both intra-regional and external trade, particularly in the context of the prevailing geopolitical and economic environment.

The report identifies the disruptive effects of the U.S. “America First” trade policy, including reciprocal tariffs and the potential suspension of the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI), as significant external threats. Internally, the region grapples with persistent logistics bottlenecks, limited production capacities, and inefficiencies among micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The analysis underscores the urgent need for strategic diversification, industrialization, and enhanced regional integration. A comprehensive plan is presented to address these vulnerabilities and foster sustainable, resilient trade growth for CARICOM and Belize.

I. Introduction: Context and Significance of Current Trade Challenges

CARICOM and Belize are navigating a complex global trade landscape marked by shifting power dynamics, protectionist policies, and heightened competition. Their economies are highly open and dependent on external markets, particularly the United States, making them susceptible to external shocks. At the same time, intra-regional trade remains underdeveloped, hindered by logistical constraints and limited productive capacity. In this environment, understanding and addressing both external and internal trade challenges is critical for economic resilience and development.

II. The Immediate External Trade Crisis

Impact of the America First Trade Policy

The U.S. “America First” agenda, characterized by increased tariffs, renegotiation of trade agreements, and a focus on domestic manufacturing, poses direct risks to CARICOM and Belize. The imposition of reciprocal tariffs undermines preferential market access, eroding the competitiveness of Caribbean exports. The threat of CBI suspension further jeopardizes key export sectors, including agriculture, apparel, and processed foods, by removing duty-free access and increasing operational costs.

Reciprocal Tariffs and CBI Suspension

Reciprocal tariffs have led to price increases for Caribbean products in the U.S. market, resulting in reduced demand and revenue. The uncertainty surrounding the CBI program has also deterred investment, disrupted supply chains, and heightened the vulnerability of export-oriented industries. Sectors such as sugar, citrus, and seafood—critical to Belize and several CARICOM states—are particularly exposed to these policy shifts.

Sectoral Effects

Export-dependent sectors face declining market share, loss of foreign exchange earnings, and job losses. The lack of alternative export markets exacerbates the economic impact, while limited capacity for value-added production restricts the ability to adapt to changing trade conditions.

III. Intra-regional Trade and Domestic Capacity Constraints

Shipping and Logistics Bottlenecks

Intra-regional trade within CARICOM is hampered by high transportation costs, fragmented shipping networks, and inadequate port infrastructure. The absence of reliable, cost-effective shipping solutions increases the price of goods, lengthens delivery times, and undermines regional supply chains.

MSME Challenges and Production Inefficiencies

MSMEs, which constitute the backbone of regional economies, struggle with limited access to finance, outdated technology, and insufficient managerial expertise. These constraints result in low productivity, inconsistent quality, and limited scalability. Production inefficiencies hinder the competitiveness of domestic goods, both within the region and in external markets.

IV. Policy Imperatives

Diversification from U.S. Dependence

Reducing overreliance on the U.S. market is essential for trade resilience. This requires proactive efforts to develop new export markets in Latin America, Europe, and Africa, as well as expanding the range of exportable goods and services. Emphasis should be placed on sectors with high growth potential, including agro-processing, digital services, and sustainable tourism.

Industrialization and Value-added Production

Promoting industrialization and the development of value-added industries will enhance economic complexity and create new employment opportunities. Incentives for investment in manufacturing, technology transfer, and skills development are critical. Regional collaboration can facilitate the establishment of shared industrial clusters and innovation hubs.

Strengthening Regional Logistics and Trade Integration

Investments in modernizing port infrastructure, digitalizing customs procedures, and harmonizing trade regulations are necessary to streamline intra-regional trade. Strengthening the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) framework will foster deeper integration, allowing for the free movement of goods, services, and labor.

V. Strategic Recommendations

Engage in Targeted Trade Diplomacy: Pursue active dialogue with the U.S. administration to secure continued preferential access, while simultaneously negotiating new trade agreements with emerging markets. Upgrade Regional Logistics: Develop joint ventures to improve shipping routes, invest in port modernization, and adopt digital platforms for logistics management. Support MSME Development: Expand access to finance, provide technical assistance, and implement capacity-building programs to enhance productivity and quality standards. Promote Diversification and Industrialization: Launch incentive schemes for investment in value-added sectors, facilitate technology adoption, and foster regional value chains. Deepen Regional Integration: Accelerate the implementation of CSME protocols, harmonize trade policies, and remove non-tariff barriers to intra-regional commerce. Enhance Trade Intelligence and Market Access: Establish trade intelligence units to monitor global trends, identify market opportunities, and support exporters in meeting international standards.

VI. Conclusion: Pathways to Resilience and Sustainable Trade Growth

CARICOM and Belize face formidable challenges in navigating the current geopolitical and economic climate. The impact of U.S. protectionism, coupled with internal production and logistics constraints, underscores the need for a coordinated, strategic response. By prioritizing diversification, industrialization, and regional integration, and by implementing the recommended actions, policymakers can build a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable trade environment. This transformation will require strong leadership, regional solidarity, and a commitment to long-term development.