World Trade Center Georgetown to Host Forum on Global Trade Opportunities

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – As global trade shifts amid conflicts, tariffs, and supply chain disruptions, Guyanese businesses face both unprecedented challenges and opportunities. To help navigate this new landscape, the World Trade Center Georgetown (WTCG) will host a high-level luncheon forum. This event is called Perspectives on Global Trade 2026: Challenges and Opportunities, and it will take place on Wednesday, January 28.

The forum will focus on how micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), the backbone of Guyana’s economy, can remain competitive in an uncertain world.

Speaking ahead of the Forum, Komal Samaroo, Chairman of WTCG, explained the need for such an engagement.

Rapid Economic Growth

“Guyana is experiencing rapid economic growth, yet the global environment is increasingly uncertain. It is very important that Guyana has access to international markets for its exports so as to generate income for its development.”

According to WTCG, the forum will feature dynamic keynote addresses, expert panels, and interactive discussions with leaders in trade, finance, and logistics.

The Forum Speakers

Speakers include Jorge Quiroga, former president of Bolivia, who brings insights from political and private-sector experience.

Wayne McCook, Assistant Secretary General of the CARICOM Single Market & Economy (CSME), will also speak. Among those that will serve as panelists following the presentations are :

H.E. Greybern Livingston Forbes , Ambassador of Colombia to Guyana

, Ambassador of Colombia to Guyana Mr. Komal Samaroo , Chairman, Demerara Distillers Limited

, Chairman, Demerara Distillers Limited Mr. Allan Newark , Vice President, Guyana Shipping Association

, Vice President, Guyana Shipping Association Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field , Director General, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

, Director General, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Dr. Andrew Boyle, CEO, Microbiologist, Eureka Medical Laboratories

CEO, Microbiologist, Eureka Medical Laboratories Vidushi Persaud-M c Kinnon, Attorney-at-law, Representative of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce

Attorney-at-law, Representative of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce Mr. Rafeek Khan- President of the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association

Wesley Kirton, Executive Director of WTCG, highlighted the forum’s practical value: “Most of our businesses are medium and small businesses. They are vulnerable to disruption, but with strategic planning and trade intelligence, they can navigate uncertainty and grow stronger,” he said.

The forum is open to business leaders, trade organizations, professionals, and students.

Participants can register online through the WTCG website or by contacting the center directly to secure their place.

Organizers say the event is especially valuable for businesses looking to expand into regional or international markets.

Attendees will gain actionable strategies to anticipate market disruptions, seize regional and global opportunities, and strengthen their competitiveness in CARICOM, Latin America, and beyond.

Among the organizations partnering with WTCG on this event is the Guyana Manufacturers & Services Association (GMSA); the Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Guyana; the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) and the University of Guyana.