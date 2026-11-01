OPINION: Guyana Must Confront Its History, But It Must Not Lose Sight of Its Future

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Guyana has every reason to confront Britain’s colonial history. The enslavement of Africans, the exploitation of their labour and the lasting damage inflicted on generations of people cannot simply be dismissed as events of the past. These injustices deserve recognition, accountability and meaningful efforts towards reparatory justice.

However, as Guyana welcomes King Charles III for his state visit, the debate surrounding VPAC’s position deserves a more balanced perspective. Historical grievances must be taken seriously, but so must constitutional realities and the responsibilities of the institutions involved.

Guyana’s Sovereignty and the King’s Role

One important distinction appears to be missing from this discussion: King Charles III is not Guyana’s monarch.

Guyana gained independence on May 26, 1966, and became a republic on February 23, 1970. Today, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is its Head of State. King Charles has no constitutional authority over Guyana. Although Guyana remains a member of the Commonwealth, it is not a Commonwealth realm. The King’s position as Head of the Commonwealth is symbolic and unifying, not an extension of sovereign authority over its 56 independent member countries.

He is visiting as King of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth, not as Guyana’s ruler. The visit also provides an opportunity to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Limits of Royal Authority

It is equally important to understand how Britain’s constitutional monarchy operates. King Charles is the UK’s Head of State, but government policy and public spending are the responsibility of the elected government, led by the Prime Minister and Cabinet and accountable to Parliament. The King cannot independently negotiate a reparations agreement or commit the British Government to financial compensation.

That does not mean he has no role in acknowledging history. An apology from the Crown would carry considerable moral and historical significance. But meaningful reparatory justice requires more than words. It requires serious engagement and practical commitments from the government with the authority to deliver them.

Recognising Environmental and Charitable Contributions

There is also another side of King Charles’s public life worth acknowledging. For decades, he has advocated for environmental protection, climate awareness and sustainable development. His charitable work has supported young people, education and employment. His longstanding association with Guyana’s Iwokrama rainforest conservation programme is particularly relevant. These contributions do not erase Britain’s colonial history, but they should not be ignored when assessing his individual record.

The Historical Case for Reparatory Justice

Guyana’s historical claims, meanwhile, are firmly grounded in fact. Under the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, Britain allocated approximately £20 million to compensate slave owners. The formerly enslaved received no equivalent compensation for their suffering and forced labour. That injustice remains an important part of the reparations debate.

Guyana’s history also includes resistance. The Berbice rebellion of 1763 and the Demerara uprising of 1823 stand as reminders that enslaved people fought for freedom and dignity. Their sacrifices deserve to be remembered, not reduced to footnotes in history.

Reparatory Justice

Guyana should continue pursuing reparatory justice through CARICOM’s regional framework, including its Ten Point Plan. The demands for formal apologies, education, healthcare, cultural rehabilitation and economic development require sustained engagement with the governments and institutions capable of delivering results.

We must also recognise that Guyana’s history includes Indigenous communities affected by colonial expansion and descendants of indentured labourers, whose experiences were different but remain part of the country’s national story.

Balancing Diplomacy and Historical Accountability

Maintaining diplomatic relations with Britain does not mean accepting or excusing colonial injustices. Nor should demanding reparations mean abandoning opportunities for constructive engagement. A confident, independent nation must be capable of doing both.

Guyana is entering an important period of economic growth and increasing international influence. Its growing oil and gas industry and expanding global partnerships make sound diplomacy essential. It must protect its sovereignty, stand firmly behind historical truth and negotiate from a position of strength.

Justice and Engagement Can Coexist

The descendants of enslaved Africans deserve more than ceremonial statements and expressions of regret. They deserve an honest reckoning with history and tangible progress towards justice.

Guyana should never be pressured to forget its past to preserve its relationship with Britain. But neither should it lose sight of its future.

It can demand an apology, pursue reparatory justice, defend its sovereignty and maintain diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom. It can also acknowledge King Charles’s contributions to environmental protection and charitable causes.

These positions are not contradictory. They reflect the maturity and confidence expected of an independent nation.