Flourish Media Conference: Join Us in Miami 2026

MIAMI — Flourish Media proudly announces the 10th Annual Flourish Media Conference (FMC26), returning to Miami, Florida, on February 20–21, 2026, at 361 NW 67th St, Miami, FL 33150. This year’s conference celebrates a decade of impact. It also features the theme: “Seasons” — honoring every phase of a woman’s business journey from seed to harvest.

This high-impact, two-day experience convenes over 300 entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem builders for conversations, capital access, and curated community. It is designed for founders ready to scale, pitch, or pivot. In addition, FMC26 delivers the resources, visibility, and support to grow — no matter the season.

Event Schedule

Day 1 – February 20 @ 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Day 2 – February 21 @ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Miami-Dade to Declare “Behind The Leaf Day”

In recognition of its community impact and commitment to women’s economic empowerment, the Mayor’s Office of Miami-Dade County will proclaim February 21 as “Behind The Leaf Day” during the conference.

What to Expect at FMC26

Investor Pitch Segment

On-site women-owned vendors

Workshops & panels themed by season (Seed, Sprout, Grow, Bloom, Thrive, Harvest)

Live strategy sessions and activations

Networking with purpose-driven leaders and investors

Presented in Collaboration With:

Flourish Media, InterCredit Bank, Rozalyn H. Paschal M.D P.A Pediatrics, Behind The Leaf Board of Directors, The Miami Foundation, Kara Vaval, Esq., Black Moms Miami, CWN (Caribbean Women Network), HerKind, SHF Foundation, and Greater Miami Links Incorporated

Sponsored by:

Flourish Media, InterCredit Bank, Rozalyn H. Paschal M.D P.A Pediatrics, Behind The Leaf Board of Directors, Omi Water, RAP SNACKS, and Goslings

“For ten years, we’ve helped women take root, rise up, and raise real money,” says Vivian Olodun, Co-Founder of Flourish Media and Behind The Leaf. “FMC26 isn’t just a celebration, it’s a reflection of every season of a CEO’s growth.”

“Whether you’re planting your first idea or preparing for harvest, this conference is designed for you,” adds Dr. Tracy Timberlake, Co-Founder. “We’ve built a space where transformation is not only possible, it’s expected.”