ACES to Host Leaders with a Destiny Summit to Empower Youth, Families, and Individuals with Disabilities

Free Miami community event will feature a leadership panel, educational breakout sessions, lunch, resource fair and backpack giveaway

MIAMI — Alliance Community & Employment Services will host its Leaders with a Destiny Summit on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Miami Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami. The free event is open to the public, and advance registration is encouraged. Register: Eventbrite Registration

The summit will bring together youth, young adults, individuals with disabilities, parents, caregivers, educators, advocates, nonprofit organizations, employers and community partners for an afternoon focused on education, employment readiness, independence and access to community resources.

With a focus on families of children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the event is designed to help participants prepare for the transition back to school. Sessions will address educational rights, effective advocacy, school partnerships, social and emotional readiness, and inclusive learning environments.

ACES is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with disabilities and members of underserved communities access employment services, disability consulting, education, mental health support, business development and personalized guidance.

The organization works with individuals, families, employers, educators and community organizations to expand access to meaningful employment, educational resources, advocacy and wraparound support. ACES’ mission is to create inclusive communities where every person can live with dignity, purpose and opportunity.

“At ACES, we believe every individual deserves the opportunity to succeed, regardless of the challenges they face,” said Lixon Nelson, co-founder and executive director of Alliance Community & Employment Services. “The Leaders with a Destiny Summit reflects our commitment to equipping families with knowledge, connecting them to life-changing resources and creating opportunities that empower youth and individuals with disabilities to pursue their dreams with confidence. When communities come together to support one another, we do not just change lives; we build stronger, more inclusive futures.”

Program highlights include:

Leadership panel discussion

Educational breakout sessions

Community resource and vendor fair

Networking opportunities

Complimentary lunch

Free backpack and school supply giveaway (while supplies last)

Nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, health care providers, employers and community agencies are also invited to connect with families and share programs and services that support individuals with disabilities and underserved communities.

ACES Back-to-School Amazon Wish List

Community members, businesses, civic organizations and supporters can help students prepare for the new school year by donating through the ACES Back-to-School Amazon Wish List. Purchased backpacks and school supplies will be shipped directly to ACES and distributed to students attending the summit, while supplies last. ACES Backpack Drive Amazon Wish List

Event details

What: Leaders with a Destiny Summit

Host: Alliance Community & Employment Services

When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Miami Dade College North Campus

11380 NW 27th Ave.

Miami, FL 33167

Miami, FL 33167