Little Haiti Revitalization Trust Tenth Anniversary Celebration

MIAMI – The Little Haiti Revitalization Trust proudly presents the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Little Haiti’s Official Boundaries, a vibrant cocktail reception and cultural celebration taking place on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the iconic Caribbean Marketplace in Little Haiti – 5925 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137.

Hosted by beloved Haitian media personality Carel Pedre and Mia Lopez, the evening promises to be an electrifying celebration of Haitian pride, resilience, culture, and community featuring music by DJ Bullet, a special dance performance by the acclaimed NSL Dance Group and another great surprise that will wow everyone!

10 Years of Official Recognition. A Lifetime of Legacy. Happy Birthday Little Haiti!

For decades, Little Haiti has been far more than a neighborhood, it has been the cultural soul of Miami’s Haitian community. A place where Creole fills the streets, art and music thrive, traditions are preserved, and generations of immigrants built a lasting legacy through perseverance and pride.

In May 2016, after years of advocacy and grassroots organizing, the City of Miami officially recognized Little Haiti as a designated neighborhood with established boundaries, a landmark victory achieved through the tireless efforts of Haitian leaders, activists, business owners, and residents who fought to preserve the identity and history of the community. Now, ten years later, Miami comes together to honor that achievement and the extraordinary cultural impact of Little Haiti on the city and beyond.

The Little Haiti Revitalization Trust has worked tirelessly, since its inception, to support the growth and preservation of the community through initiatives focused on economic development, affordable housing, local business support, job creation, and community investment, helping to ensure that Little Haiti remains a thriving cultural and economic hub for future generations.

“This anniversary is not just about boundaries on a map, it is about honoring the people, stories, sacrifices, and cultural richness that built Little Haiti into one of Miami’s most important communities,” said Little Haiti Revitalization Trust President/CEO, Joann Milord. “This celebration is for everyone who believes in preserving culture, uplifting community, and building a stronger future together.”

As part of Haitian Heritage Cultural Month, the celebration will shine a spotlight on the contributions of the Haitian community through art, music, history, food, and culture, reminding Miami and the world why Little Haiti remains a global symbol of creativity, resilience, and unity.

Guests will enjoy a lively cocktail reception in the heart of Little Haiti, live music and entertainment, cultural performances and community tributes, opportunities to connect with leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, and residents, and a joyful evening celebrating the past, present, and future of Little Haiti.