Avianca Offers Capacity To Return Passengers Affected By Spirit Airlines

MIAMI – In response to the situation facing Spirit Airlines, Avianca is making its route network and seat capacity available to the authorities and affected passengers to help mitigate the impact and support the continuity of travelers’ plans.

This is not the first time Avianca has taken this step. During previous crises that resulted in other carriers ceasing operations, the airline mobilized resources to protect hundreds of thousands of affected passengers, reaffirming its commitment to the stability of air transportation in the region.

In that regard, Avianca offers return options with no airfare charge to those who have already flown the outbound segment and have a return ticket with Spirit to their original destination that has been affected. This option is subject to availability and to the conditions of the protection plan.

Passengers may go to the airport on the same day as their flight or, at most, one day before, to be reallocated on Avianca flights, subject to availability and based on order of arrival. This alternative applies to passengers holding tickets issued —subject to verification— with travel dates between May 2 and May 16, 2026.

*Passengers will be responsible for paying applicable taxes, fees, contributions, administrative charges, as well as any other mandatory costs required for their travel, in accordance with regulations established by the relevant authorities.