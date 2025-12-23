Travel

American Airlines Flights Enhance Travel to BVI

Late-Night Arrival and Early-Morning Departure Service Now Availabe

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
American Airlines Flights Enhance Travel to BVI

American Airlines Flights Enhance Travel to BVI

Tortola, British Virgin Islands  – The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film  Commission (BVITBFC) today announced the launch of American Airlines’ first late-night arrival flight from Miami into Beef Island. This flight is paired with a new early-morning departure. It marks a significant enhancement to air  connectivity for the Territory.

The new operation began on Dec.18, with American Airlines Flight 3668 arriving at Terrance B. Lettsome  International Airport (EIS) at 10:14 p.m. The first early-morning departure followed on Dec. 19, with American  Airlines Flight 3398 departing EIS at 8:00 a.m. The service is operating daily through March.

“The BVI Airports Authority is proud to mark American Airlines’ inaugural overnight service between Miami and  Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport. This is a major milestone that significantly enhances air connectivity to the  British Virgin Islands,” said Kurt Menal, Director BVI Airports Authority.

“This new service expands access to key  U.S. markets and strengthens our tourism offering. It provides greater flexibility for residents, visitors, families, and  business travelers alike. We thank American Airlines for its continued partnership and remain committed to further  enhancing airlift and the overall travel experience to and from the BVI.”

This expanded schedule builds on American Airlines’ existing strong presence in the market, which already includes  five daily nonstop flights between Miami and Beef Island, providing travelers with even more options and flexibility  for planning their visit.

“Improved air access is critical to the continued growth of tourism in the British Virgin Islands, and this expanded  American Airlines service marks a significant step forward,” said Clive McCoy, Director of Tourism for the British  Virgin Islands. “The new daily schedule removes a major barrier for travelers, making it easier for visitors from  North America, as well as the UK and Europe, to reach the BVI without overnight stops–strengthening our  competitiveness in the Caribbean while continuing to enhance accessibility without compromising the high-quality  experience the destination is known for.”

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

American Airlines Puts the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Bermuda on Sale for the Fall

September 4, 2009

Jamaica and Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill Give Northeasterners A Chance To Win A Trip To Jamaica

March 4, 2010
Minister Bartlett Welcomes Jamaica's Millionth Visitor, Earns Over US$1.2 billion

Jamaica Welcomes Millionth Visitor, Earns Over US$1.2 billion

June 15, 2017

Caribbean Airlines / Air Jamaica new booking system inconvenienced customers

July 10, 2011
Back to top button