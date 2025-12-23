American Airlines Flights Enhance Travel to BVI

Tortola, British Virgin Islands – The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission (BVITBFC) today announced the launch of American Airlines’ first late-night arrival flight from Miami into Beef Island. This flight is paired with a new early-morning departure. It marks a significant enhancement to air connectivity for the Territory.

The new operation began on Dec.18, with American Airlines Flight 3668 arriving at Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS) at 10:14 p.m. The first early-morning departure followed on Dec. 19, with American Airlines Flight 3398 departing EIS at 8:00 a.m. The service is operating daily through March.

“The BVI Airports Authority is proud to mark American Airlines’ inaugural overnight service between Miami and Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport. This is a major milestone that significantly enhances air connectivity to the British Virgin Islands,” said Kurt Menal, Director BVI Airports Authority.

“This new service expands access to key U.S. markets and strengthens our tourism offering. It provides greater flexibility for residents, visitors, families, and business travelers alike. We thank American Airlines for its continued partnership and remain committed to further enhancing airlift and the overall travel experience to and from the BVI.”

This expanded schedule builds on American Airlines’ existing strong presence in the market, which already includes five daily nonstop flights between Miami and Beef Island, providing travelers with even more options and flexibility for planning their visit.