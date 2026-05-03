Urban Golf Weekend and Brainstorm Miami Host “Links to Leadership” Initiative with Student Golf Clinic

MIAMI – Urban Golf Weekend (UGW) and Brainstorm Miami, in collaboration with 100 Black Men of South Florida, hosted the “Links to Leadership: Pathways and Dreams on the Green” golf clinic for student-athletes and high academic achievers from Booker T. Washington Senior High School this past weekend.

Fundamentals of Golf

The event introduced students to the fundamentals of golf during an interactive one-hour clinic, followed by a working lunch focused on financial literacy and long-term success.

Certified Financial Planner and Wealth Management Advisor Stan Leconte, who is also a member of 100 Black Men of South Florida, led an engaging session on wealth building, financial management, and economic empowerment.

Booker T. Washington Principal Anthony E. Simons attended the event alongside Ron Butler and Alex Garcia, members of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, who offered mentorship and practical guidance on preparing for life beyond high school.

“This initiative is about exposure and access,” said Woody Remy, Founder of Brainstorm Miami and Co-Founder of Urban Golf Weekend. “Golf is more than a sport; it’s a gateway to opportunity, relationships, and life skills that many of these students may not otherwise encounter. We’re intentional about creating spaces where young people can see new possibilities for themselves.”

Learning Beyond the Classroom

“As educators, our goal is to equip students not only for graduation but for life,” said Mr. Simons. Experiences like this, Links to Leadership, broaden learning beyond the classroom, offering students access to diverse environments, expectations, and possibilities. When they step onto a golf course to discuss financial literacy and leadership, they begin to see themselves as scholars, professionals, and emerging leaders. That mindset shift is where genuine transformation begins. At the Historic Booker T Washington Sr High School, we strive to foster an environment where students can expand their horizons.”

“This is about exposure, mentorship, and helping young people realize they belong in every room they aspire to enter, on the course and beyond,” said Ron Butler, a member of the 100 Black Men of South Florida. “Programs like Links to Leadership are critical because they meet students at the intersection of potential and opportunity, providing access to the spaces, networks, and knowledge that can shape their futures.”

Bringing Culture and Community Into the Game of Golf

Clifton Addison, Founder of Urban Golf Weekend, emphasized the broader vision behind the partnership: ”Urban Golf Weekend was built on the idea of bringing culture and community into the game of golf. With Links to Leadership, we’re extending that mission to the next generation, creating meaningful experiences that inspire confidence, open doors, and show these students they belong in every room, including on the green.”

This clinic marks the first in a planned series of workshops and experiences designed to empower youth through sport, mentorship, and education.

Momentum is already building, with Miami Central Senior High School and Miami Northwestern Senior High School committed to joining the initiative.

The next clinic, scheduled for this summer, is expected to bring together approximately 30 students from Booker T. Washington, Miami Central, and Miami Northwestern for another day of learning, connection, and growth.