College Football Playoff postseason delivers record $418.7 million economic impact in South Florida
Back-to-back games draw 121,461 out-of-town visitors, generate $467.4 million in media value and push the region’s CFP-era economic impact past $1 billion
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. — South Florida’s 2025-26 College Football Playoff postseason generated a record $418.7 million in economic output and $467.4 million in broadcast media value, according to an independent study by Rockport Analytics.
The CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl and the 2026 CFP National Championship, staged back-to-back at Hard Rock Stadium, attracted 121,461 out-of-town visitors, generated 155,166 hotel room nights and supported nearly 3,000 local jobs with $144 million in wages.
“Hosting a CFP quarterfinal and the national championship in the same postseason placed Miami and South Florida at the center of the sports world,” said Michael E. Moran, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee. “The results show how premier sporting events can drive tourism, support local businesses and deliver lasting benefits across our community.”
CFP-era impact tops $1 billion
Since the College Football Playoff began with the 2014-15 season, South Florida has hosted seven major CFP postseasons, including multiple semifinals, the 2026 quarterfinal and national championship games in 2021 and 2026. Those events produced a combined $1.17 billion in economic impact and $843 million in media exposure value, according to the study.
South Florida CFP economic and visitor trends
|Metric
|2018-19 semifinal
|2021-22 semifinal
|2024-25 semifinal
|2025-26 quarterfinal
|2026 national championship
|Total impact and media value
|$261.4M
|$267.3M
|$286.3M
|$320.7M
|$565.4M
|Net economic output
|$179.9M
|$163.3M
|$175.6M
|$208.6M
|$210.1M
|Media exposure value
|$81.5M
|$104.0M
|$110.7M
|$112.1M
|$355.3M
|Out-of-town visitors
|67,050
|53,844
|64,215
|64,579
|56,882
|Hotel room nights generated
|93,300
|85,633
|72,886
|81,389
|73,777
|Jobs supported
|1,530
|1,236
|1,233
|1,441
|1,525
|State and local taxes
|$32.0M
|$24.0M
|$28.6M
|$31.3M
|$35.0M
Note: Data excludes the 2020-21 season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: Rockport Analytics.
2025-26 event highlights
- 2026 CFP National Championship, Jan. 19: Generated $565.4 million in total impact and media value, including $210.1 million in economic output and $355.3 million in broadcast media exposure. About 73% of attendees came from outside South Florida, representing 56,882 visitors. They spent an average of $408 per day and accounted for 73,777 hotel room nights.
- 2026 CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, Jan. 1: Generated $320.7 million in total impact and media value. Fans of Texas Tech and Oregon helped draw 64,579 nonlocal visitors, or 78% of attendees, producing 81,389 hotel room nights and $208.6 million in regional economic output.
State and local tax revenue generated by the two events supports public infrastructure, safety and education. Proceeds from Orange Bowl and CFP events also support Orange Bowl Cares, which funds community programs, youth sports, scholarships and park projects across South Florida.
“Events of this scale depend on close coordination among community partners, local governments and host venues,” said Eric Poms, CEO of the Orange Bowl Committee. “Their success is reflected not only in visitor spending and jobs, but also in the resources they return to youth sports, education and neighborhood parks.”