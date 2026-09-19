College Football Playoff postseason delivers record $418.7 million economic impact in South Florida

Back-to-back games draw 121,461 out-of-town visitors, generate $467.4 million in media value and push the region’s CFP-era economic impact past $1 billion

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. — South Florida’s 2025-26 College Football Playoff postseason generated a record $418.7 million in economic output and $467.4 million in broadcast media value, according to an independent study by Rockport Analytics.

The CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl and the 2026 CFP National Championship, staged back-to-back at Hard Rock Stadium, attracted 121,461 out-of-town visitors, generated 155,166 hotel room nights and supported nearly 3,000 local jobs with $144 million in wages.

“Hosting a CFP quarterfinal and the national championship in the same postseason placed Miami and South Florida at the center of the sports world,” said Michael E. Moran, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee. “The results show how premier sporting events can drive tourism, support local businesses and deliver lasting benefits across our community.”

CFP-era impact tops $1 billion

Since the College Football Playoff began with the 2014-15 season, South Florida has hosted seven major CFP postseasons, including multiple semifinals, the 2026 quarterfinal and national championship games in 2021 and 2026. Those events produced a combined $1.17 billion in economic impact and $843 million in media exposure value, according to the study.

South Florida CFP economic and visitor trends

Metric 2018-19 semifinal 2021-22 semifinal 2024-25 semifinal 2025-26 quarterfinal 2026 national championship Total impact and media value $261.4M $267.3M $286.3M $320.7M $565.4M Net economic output $179.9M $163.3M $175.6M $208.6M $210.1M Media exposure value $81.5M $104.0M $110.7M $112.1M $355.3M Out-of-town visitors 67,050 53,844 64,215 64,579 56,882 Hotel room nights generated 93,300 85,633 72,886 81,389 73,777 Jobs supported 1,530 1,236 1,233 1,441 1,525 State and local taxes $32.0M $24.0M $28.6M $31.3M $35.0M

Note: Data excludes the 2020-21 season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: Rockport Analytics.

2025-26 event highlights

2026 CFP National Championship, Jan. 19: Generated $565.4 million in total impact and media value, including $210.1 million in economic output and $355.3 million in broadcast media exposure. About 73% of attendees came from outside South Florida, representing 56,882 visitors. They spent an average of $408 per day and accounted for 73,777 hotel room nights.

Generated $565.4 million in total impact and media value, including $210.1 million in economic output and $355.3 million in broadcast media exposure. About 73% of attendees came from outside South Florida, representing 56,882 visitors. They spent an average of $408 per day and accounted for 73,777 hotel room nights. 2026 CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, Jan. 1: Generated $320.7 million in total impact and media value. Fans of Texas Tech and Oregon helped draw 64,579 nonlocal visitors, or 78% of attendees, producing 81,389 hotel room nights and $208.6 million in regional economic output.

State and local tax revenue generated by the two events supports public infrastructure, safety and education. Proceeds from Orange Bowl and CFP events also support Orange Bowl Cares, which funds community programs, youth sports, scholarships and park projects across South Florida.