GMCVB’s Art of Black Miami Lineup During 2025 Miami Art Week

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (GMCVB) Art of Black Miami (AOBM) program enters it eleventh year with a vibrant lineup of events that help define how the organization continues to stretch boundaries in creating initiatives that elevate art and artists as cultural storytellers shaping artistic expression in Greater Miami and Miami Beach that captivates visitors and residents year-round.

“During Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week, AOBM events and initiatives elevate local voices as art organizations, galleries and spaces in neighborhoods including Historic Overtown, Little Haiti, Little Havana, Opa-locka, Miami Gardens, Downtown Miami and beyond attract global attention and shine a light on our destination’s vibrant arts and cultural offerings,” said GMCVB Senior Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development Connie Kinnard.

AOBM celebrates all genres of the visual arts. At a busy crossroad in Miami’s Coconut Grove, the majestic “Yellow Elder” sculpture doesn’t just stop traffic — it stops you. It’s a bold indicator of a neighborhood shaped by history and driven by reinvention and is now a catalyst for the GMCVB to sell the cultural appeal of its diverse communities.

“Yellow Elder” by Asser Saint-Val for example was the first sculpture featured in the program to win the annual Art of Black Miami cover competition for M.I.A. Magazine. Asser Saint-Val works will be featured at the What’s in Your Container exhibition organized by the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator at Barry University.

Other AOBM art forms include painting, ceramics, photography, animation, film and printmaking. The spectrum of artistic events will showcase the diverse heritage of Greater Miami and Miami Beach, brought to life via exhibitions, engaging artist dialogues, captivating films, digital and interactive showcases, awe-inspiring performances, delectable culinary experiences and much more.

Art of Black Miami 2025 featured events include:

1. Peter London Global Dance Company: The Oneness

2. Woody De Othello: Coming Forth by Day

3. Art Beat Miami

4. Kindred Animal Spirit

5. Miami MoCAAD’s 10th Anniversary of Art, Tech, & Innovation

6. Point Comfort Art Fair and Show

7. Umbrellas of Little Havana Art Festival

8. 16th Annual Cada Panel & Art Exhibition

9. Love of Urban Design ® “Loud Week”

10. Afrikin Art Fair: Through Creation, We Find Meaning: Scenes from Home

11. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami & Miami Art Week

12. 13th Annual Art of Transformation: At The Edge of Entanglement

No Room, No Vacancy

“We are constantly evaluating ideas and strategies to take the program to another level, because doing so leads to additional national and international recognition for participants and enhances our destination’s brand,” said GMCVB Senior Director of Tourism Business Enhancement Multicultural Tourism & Development Petra Brennan.

AOBM plays a crucial role in the GMCVB’s Tourism Business Enhancement efforts linking the destination’s vibrant art scene with economic opportunities for local small businesses.

AOBM events provide businesses with increased visibility, engaging both residents and visitors. This drives economic activity year-round, extending beyond the major events and ensuring continued growth for Greater Miami’s diverse communities.

The AOBM brand has evolved into a cultural powerhouse, prominently featuring Black and Afro-Latino artists with influential and emerging talents in the community.

In 2021, the GMCVB broadened the platform’s horizons with the launch of the Art of Black Miami Podcast Series, providing a space for Miami-based artists to lead captivating conversations about how their creative styles are shaped and influenced by Greater Miami’s diverse cultural landscape and neighborhoods.

This year’s lineup of Art of Black Miami events continues to set new standards for the program, showcasing artists from the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America and around the globe.

For more information on events during Art Week, visit: ArtofBlackMiami.com.