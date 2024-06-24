Experience the Best of The 90s With Spice at Dream Wknd NYC

By Lyndon Taylor

NEW YORK – In celebration of the vibrant Caribbean culture and rhythmic nostalgia, dancehall sensation Spice, known for her vibrant performances and energetic presence, is set to host the highly anticipated event ‘World Dance Best of The 90s’ during Dream Wknd NYC.

Scheduled for June 29th at Manhattan’s Club Musica, this highly anticipated affair promises a night of unparalleled entertainment and throwback vibes.

Spice, renowned for her electrifying performances and larger-than-life persona on VH1’s ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,’ brings her Jamaican roots and global fanbase to Dream Wknd NYC, amplifying the event’s allure. As a trailblazer in dancehall music and an advocate for Caribbean culture, Spice’s presence is expected to elevate the event to new heights.

Dream Wknd NYC, known for curating unforgettable nightlife experiences that fuse music, culture, and community, returns with its second edition after a successful debut. The event aims to celebrate the golden era of dancehall and reggae music, offering attendees a nostalgic journey through iconic tracks and dance moves that defined the 90s.

Club Musica is located in the heart of Manhattan. It will serve as the perfect backdrop for this celebration of music and dance. With its state-of-the-art sound system and vibrant atmosphere, the venue promises an immersive experience for all attendees.

Dream Wknd NYC Closes Out Caribbean American Heritage Month

According to Group Chairman of Dream Entertainment Ltd. Kamal Bankay, patrons can look forward to an experience that is reminiscent of home…that is reminiscent of Dream Wknd, Negril. “As we close out Caribbean American Heritage Month, Dream Wknd has curated a weekend experience that blends the best of Caribbean music and culture. Hosted by the Queen of Dancehall- Spice and sprinkled with internationally acclaimed Caribbean DJs based in NYC, such as hot 97s DJ Fade, Massive B, Noah Powa, Coppershot, Suave Luciano, DJ Kevin Crown and Platinum Kids, this weekend promises to be one to be remembered!”

Signature Events

During the two-day weekend festivities, patrons can look forward to two immersive events. “World Dance, Best of The 90s” and the signature all-white soiree DAYDREAMS. These events are sure to give the big apple a bite of what’s to come on August 2nd-6th, 2024 in Negril, Jamaica. Especially, as Dream celebrates its 15th year anniversary. We want to celebrate our Caribbean heritage, and continue to deliver on top tier entertainment . Plus, provide a sense of community for our “dreamers,” noted Bankay.

Tickets for Dream Wknd NYC’s ‘World Dance Best of The 90s’ are available online exclusively at www.dreamwkndny.com. They will be offering fans and music enthusiasts the opportunity to secure their spot at one of the summer’s hottest events. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Spice or simply looking to relive the magic of the 90s music scene, this event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.