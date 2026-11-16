OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — St. Ann model Kemar Harrison will make his runway debut on home soil this week at the first Jamaica International Fashion Week. He sees the hometown showcase as a launching pad to international runways.

The four-day event, known as JIFW, runs Nov. 19-22 at Island Village in Ocho Rios under the theme “When Worlds Collide.” It will bring together designers and creatives from Jamaica and the global fashion community.

For Harrison, who is represented by GAG Management, the moment is the result of months of preparation and discipline.

“I’m locked in and genuinely excited,” Harrison said. “When you spend months putting in the quiet work behind the scenes, getting this close to showtime doesn’t feel overwhelming and it feels like everything aligning. I’m focused, energized, and grateful for the opportunity to step onto a stage of this caliber.”

A proving ground and a bridge

Harrison views JIFW 2026 as both a test of his skills and an opportunity to earn recognition across the wider fashion industry.

“Beyond walking for incredible designers, I want to test my poise under real show pressure, connect with creatives who are pushing Caribbean fashion forward, and build strong portfolio material that helps take Jamaican talent to the international market,” he said.

Representing St. Ann on home soil

Debuting in Ocho Rios, the town he calls home, means a great deal to him.

“It means everything,” Harrison said. “There is a specific kind of pride and responsibility that comes with representing where you’re from on your own soil. Making my debut at home means the culture, the energy, and the people who shaped me get to witness the start of this chapter firsthand. It keeps me grounded before stepping onto global runways.”

Training like an athlete

Harrison has treated his preparation like an athletic discipline. He has worked on posture, coordination and confidence for the runway.

“A huge part of my routine has been dedicated to posture, structural alignment, nutrition, and drilling my walk until every step is second nature,” he said. “When the lights come up and the music starts, I don’t want to be thinking about the mechanics, I just want to be completely present and bring the designer’s vision to life.”

A new moment for Caribbean fashion

His debut comes as Jamaica International Fashion Week works to build up the island as a place for fashion, creativity and cultural exchange. Designers and participants from several international markets are expected to take part. Organizers say the event will give local talent exposure to global fashion while highlighting the cultural influences that make Caribbean fashion unique.

Harrison urged the public to come and see it for themselves.

“Jamaica’s creative influence has always punched above its weight globally, and fashion can be the next major frontier,” he said. “You aren’t just coming to watch a runway show — you’re experiencing the intersection of world-class design, island culture, and raw talent in real time. The energy in the space is going to be unmatched.”

Harrison thanked the JIFW team, GAG Management, the designers who trusted him with their work, and everyone who has supported him.

“This is just the beginning and I invite you to come see me on the runway,” he said.

Jamaica International Fashion Week takes place Nov. 19-22, 2026, at Island Village in Ocho Rios. Tickets are available at www.pamevent.com.