Noah Powa & Tifa Get Sensual With New Single ‘Mood’

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaican born Dancehall artists Noah Powa & Tifa are far from shy. With singles like ‘Feel It’ & ‘Jealous Ova’ in their respective catalogues, a sexy collab from the two was destined for the studio. Their new single ‘Mood’ is out Friday, March 25th on all streaming platforms.

Producers CJ The Chemist and Jazzy T, struck gold with Noah & Tifa on this track. When asked what inspired the hit, CJ The Chemist recalls, “I wanted to create a beat that expresses the intimacy of sex”. And he does just that! Noah Powa & Tifa set the scene for a steamy session -delivering risqué lyrics over the smooth R&B inspired rhythm.

In the video, which is also to be released on March 25th, at 12am, Noah and Tifa play each other’s love interest and take fans on a visual tease of lingerie, whips, and more. Watch here: https://youtu.be/FpWTEuhGGlc “

“It’s been a real fun experience working with Noah and the team! We’re bringing sexy back!” says Tifa.

Noah Powa

Noah Powa is a Jamaican born entertainer. Amassing his earliest fans through his acting and social media skills, the beloved, “Son Son” has taken his supporters on a journey as he transitioned into DJ/selecting and a reggae artist. His hit single, “Keep The Same Energy,” gained him international acclaim, opening the door to perform around the world. Noah continues to become one of the most sought after selectors in dancehall while creating new music. His singles are featured in numerous compilations. Including VP Records Reggae Gold and most recently on the ‘007’ soundtrack with Shaggy.

Tifa

Jamaican singer Latifa Brown, better known as Tifa, overcame the odds and became a dancehall star. As well as a spokesperson and fashion icon. Her songs range from hip-hop-influenced club burners to sensuous ballads, and she’s not afraid to explore taboo subjects with her raw, sexual lyrics. After first breaking through with her 2008 hit “Bottom of the Barrel,” she began touring the world and won several awards. Subsequent hits included 2009’s “Spell It Out” and 2015’s “Jealous Ova.”