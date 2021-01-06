Noah Powa Single ‘Greener Grass’ Top 20 On Reggae Charts

[New York] – Jamaican born Dancehall and Reggae artist Noah Powa showcases his sensitive side with new single ‘Greener Grass’.

The ‘Keep The Same Energy’ singer follows through with his themes of positivity and motivation as in prior singles. The song is a perfect anthem for those looking to put toxic relationships behind them for new year.

With this one the catchy hook is paired with a whimsical melody and Noah’s honest and heartfelt delivery, making for an instant hit.

Following an unofficial premier by the artist’s friend and colleague Major Hype on ig live, the request for the single has been unsurmountable. The single, produced by LMR Pro and written by Juggla, is already charting top 20 on the U.S. Reggae ITunes chart and is making its waves on international radio and social media.

‘Greener Grass’ Streaming on all platforms

When asked to breakdown the songs message, Noah explains, “the message is making sure you value yourself in your relationship. Sometimes you might feel less than because your partner is stepping out to what might look like greener grass, but you just have to know you are still valuable.”

For 2021, Noah Powa anticipates more power moves. Recently featured on Maxi Priest’s Grammy Nominated album ‘It All Comes Back To Love’,Noah is gaining more recognition within the Reggae community.