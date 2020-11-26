Dancehall Artist Noah Powa Gives Back with Holiday Promotion ’12 Days of Noah’

[NEW YORK] – Reggae/dancehall artist and selector Noah Powa is partnering with 12 businesses for a special Christmas giveaway! The ‘Keep The Same Energy’ singer kicks of the ‘12 Days of Noah’ on December 7th.

“This pandemic really connected me with my fans. We are all going through it in our own way. With Christmas right around the corner I wanted to do something to keep their spirits up,” says Noah.

Noah is no stranger to giving back to his fans. Earlier in the year, fans flocked to Noah’s page to participate in the ‘Tuff Crackers’ challenge to win cash prizes.

For this giveaway, Powa Fans can anticipate daily gifts such as cash, tablets, cosmetics, free hotel getaways, and much more. To enter fans can click here.

Winners will be announced via Instagram daily @noahpowa

Powa Sponsors

This year’s participating businesses include household brand Golden Krust as well as community businesses including Millie’z; Michelle AVO; Celfie Cosmetics; El Greco Beach Hotel; Christos Naturals; Good Vybz Nation; Gail’s “On The Go” Wig Cap all on a mission to spread holiday cheer.

For businesses that would like to become a participating donor, email 12DaysOfNoah@gmail.com or call 631-517-0670 for more information.

For Noah Powa, 2020 marks his second appearance on Reggae Gold, following his debut last year with his song ‘Keep the same energy’, which was one of the top streamed on the compilation.

He was also one of the artists to be featured on Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club host Angela Yee’s annual Angela Yee Day event two years in a row.

His new single ‘We Bless’, a refix to the Afro hit ‘Jerusalema’ has been garnering much attention on the airways internationally.