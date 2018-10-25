PEMBROKE PINES – Legendary reggae stars Tarrus Riley with Dean Fraser and the Blak Soil Band and special guest Jo Mersa Marley will appear in concert on Saturday, November 24 at 8 p.m at The Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines.

Among the leading ambassadors of modern day reggae in Jamaica, Riley has built a growing catalog and international acclaim for his commanding vocals, intuitive lyrics and vibrant personality. The Blak Soil Band will feature saxophonist and musical director Fraser.

Praising Riley’s “wonderfully eclectic mix of roots, soul, and rocksteady,” New Times Broward Palm Beach reported, “The son of Jamaican legend Jimmy Riley, Tarrus has evolved from his Bronx and Florida beginnings as a dancehall DJ to a bona fide superstar across the Caribbean. His arsenal of feel-good tunes, socially conscious musings, and a voice that straddles multiple genres with ease has gained converts stateside too.”

Rolling Stone magazine declared, “Bob Marley would be proud of his grandson Jo Mersa.” By the time he was four years old, Jo Mersa Marley had appeared alongside his father, Stephen Marley, his uncle Ziggy and aunts Cedella and Sharon (a.k.a. Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers) as part of the group’s rousing concert finales.

Tickets are $45-$65 with a limited number of $125 premium seats. Advance ticket sales are available only through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at Ticketmaster outlets.

On the day of the show, tickets are available at the Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines box office 90 minutes before the show.

There is no charge for self-parking. Valet service is available for most performances on the west side of the main entrance for $17.00.

The Charles F. Dodge City City Center Pembroke Pines is located 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025.