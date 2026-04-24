Dayne Malcolm’s Uplifting Single “We Give You the Glory” Featuring Jodian Pantry

SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida’s gospel music scene is preparing for an uplifting new release. Jamaican-born recording artist Dayne Malcolm unveils his latest single, “We Give You the Glory,” featuring powerhouse vocalist Jodian Pantry. The new song is expected to be a heartfelt anthem of worship, gratitude, and praise. It blends Caribbean roots with contemporary gospel inspiration.

Known to many as daMalco, Malcolm has built a reputation as a gifted worship leader. His music carries both spiritual depth and vocal excellence. Whether ministering in church services, concerts, or community events, Malcolm is known for creating moments where audiences feel renewed and encouraged. As a result, they are drawn closer to God.

Born and raised in Little London, Westmoreland, Jamaica, Malcolm discovered his love for singing at an early age. By the age of six, music had already become a major part of his life. What began as a childhood passion would later evolve into more than two decades of professional singing and ministry.

During his years in Jamaica, Malcolm became active in his local community and distinguished himself through music. He performed with his high school choir and earned several awards.

After relocating to the United States in 2012, new doors opened for the vocalist. This allowed him to expand his ministry and platform.

One of Malcolm’s standout moments came when he performed the national anthem during the 50th anniversary celebration of Job Corps. The event was attended by honorary guest Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

His growing impact in gospel music was further recognized when he was named Artist of the Month by Caribbean Gospel Buzz in 2015. He was later nominated for Caribbean Artist of the Year at the Tampa Bay Gospel Awards in 2019. That same year, he received the True Worship Leaders Award.

Malcolm has steadily added to his catalog with songs including Total Praise, America the Beautiful / God Bless America, Sabbath Joy, The Prayer, He Abides (Live), and now We Give You the Glory.

The new release marks another exciting chapter in his musical journey.

Speaking about why he chose gospel music, Malcolm shared: “I choose to sing gospel because it’s the one place where my truth and God’s presence meet. It keeps me anchored when life tries to pull me in every direction. Beyond the music, it’s ministry—every note is a chance to reach someone in a place words alone can’t touch. If my voice can break heaviness, lift a burden, or remind someone that God hasn’t forgotten them, then I’m walking in purpose.”

In addition to his solo work, Malcolm launched Dayne Malcolm & Friends (DMnF) during the height of the pandemic—a music ministry focused on winning souls and leading listeners to Christ under the banner “One God, One Praise.”

With the upcoming release of “We Give You the Glory,” listeners can expect a powerful reminder that praise still has the ability to heal, restore, and unite. For Dayne Malcolm, music is more than art—it is ministry, purpose, and testimony.