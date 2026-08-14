Sports

Blaise Bicknell Leads St. Ann School Tennis Court Revival

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Blaise Bicknell

Bicknell, Jamaica’s #1 ranked men’s tennis player, wants St. Ann’s high school students playing the sport

Blaise Bicknell Leads St. Ann School Tennis Court Revival
Blaise Bicknell

 

ST. ANN, Jamaica — Blaise Bicknell, Jamaica’s No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player, is leading a community effort to resurface tennis courts at St. Hilda’s High School and Ocho Rios High School. This initiative is aimed at giving more students in St. Ann early access to the sport.

Bicknell, 24, was born in Kingston and learned tennis in St. Ann. He built an international career that includes Davis Cup competition for Jamaica and college tennis at the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee. In addition, he reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 306 on May 27, 2024.

The project is part of the Custos Commando initiative, a St. Ann community development program launched by Custos Rotulorum Joseph Issa. The program supports local committees and Justices of the Peace in projects focused on social welfare, environmental conservation, youth mentorship and heritage preservation.

As a Custos Commando director in St. Ann, Bicknell is helping lead the Tennis Court Initiative with a focus on expanding participation among high school students. “There is so much potential here in Jamaica for tennis to grow once we get the youngsters playing from an early age,” Bicknell said. “The game adds so much to one’s personal development, helps with focus and mental strength.”

 

Jamaican Blaise Bicknell Focused on Making History at Kingston Open in August

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Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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