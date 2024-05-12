by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The business side of gospel music is the primary focus of The Mindset Conference, scheduled for May 20-22 here at Jamaica Pegasus. It is the brainchild of Delroy Escoffery, an industry veteran who has worked in secular and gospel circles.

He told South Florida Caribbean News that while the three-day event has a gospel theme, it is open to persons who want to expand their knowledge of music publishing, copyright, songwriting, marketing, streaming, promotion and production.

“We are really focusing on building out the creative in the body of Christ. We want to equip the people and push the needle forward,” said Escoffery.

Although workshops and seminars will dominate The Mindset Conference, Escoffery and his team will acknowledge stalwarts of gospel music in segments dubbed ‘Mighty Men of God’ and ‘From Dancehall To The Church Hall’.

The latter puts the spotlight on artists who made their names in secular music before converting to Christianity and having similar success as gospel acts.

“They are all coming from the dancehall and can speak to the changes that took place in their lives. We are expecting some powerful testimony,” said Escoffery.

Born in Kingston, Escoffery had a promising soccer career when he migrated to the United States during the 1990s. He moved into show promotion, forming a successful partnership with Andrew Minott to stage some of the biggest dancehall-reggae shows in South Florida.

Eight years ago, Escoffery got baptized and has dedicated himself to spreading the Word of God in South Carolina where he lives, and Jamaica where he is active in community outreach programs.

Escoffery maintains ties to the music business as manager for Minister Marion Hall (formerly Lady Saw). He also helped organize gospel events for Reggae Month in South Florida.