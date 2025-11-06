Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake: A Celebration of Caribbean Holiday Traditions

PLANTATION – Join Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in collaboration with Caribbean Professionals Network and an array of talented local bakers for the Fourth Annual Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest. This event is a vibrant and heartwarming celebration of Caribbean heritage.

This year’s festival promises to be more immersive, flavorful, and meaningful than ever. They will gather the South Florida community and the Caribbean diaspora to honor cherished holiday traditions. You can savor iconic cakes and support hurricane recovery efforts.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the spacious and festive Volunteer Park Community Center in Plantation, FL!

Culinary Highlights: Savor the Caribbean’s Sweetest Traditions

Experience a delectable journey through the Caribbean with unlimited tastings of rum cakes and black cakes. These are the centerpiece desserts of the region’s holiday festivities. Sample a diverse range of recipes lovingly crafted by bakers representing Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Guyana, St. Vincent, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and more.

Discover the stories, techniques, and secret ingredients that make each cake unique. Vote for your favorites in our People’s Choice awards. Indulge your sweet tooth while celebrating the flavors that bring Caribbean families together year after year.

New for 2025: The Exclusive Rum Room & More Immersive Experiences

We’re excited to unveil the Rum Room, an exclusive new feature for 2025! For the first time, attendees can step inside an exclusive, curated “Rum Room” — a 21+ experience offered only to pre-sold ticket holders. Guests will enjoy guided tastings and demonstrations featuring Caribbean rums and liqueurs.

Rum Room sessions are limited and will take place at 2:15 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:15 p.m. On-site registration is not available for the Rum Room.

The festival atmosphere comes alive with live cultural performances, from pulsating steelpan rhythms and dance troupes to spoken word and storytelling. Browse the bustling holiday marketplace, where minority-led Caribbean businesses showcase artisanal goods, festive treats, and unique holiday gifts.

Throughout the event, DJs and musicians will keep spirits high with the sounds and songs of the islands.

Giving Back: Hurricane Melissa Relief & Community Support

In the spirit of Caribbean unity and generosity, this year’s festival dedicates part of its proceeds to ongoing Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts. We invite all attendees to bring non-perishable food, hygiene products, and emergency supplies for our on-site relief collection drive.

Together, we can make a difference for families rebuilding after the storm—help us turn celebration into meaningful impact!

Community and Cultural Impact

The Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest proudly features bakers from a variety of Caribbean nations. This reflects the diversity and creativity of our community. By attending, you directly support minority-led entrepreneurs, foster cultural pride, and help preserve treasured holiday traditions for future generations.

The Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest continues the museum’s mission to celebrate Caribbean culture while supporting small, diverse, minority-led businesses.

“Rum cake and black cake are the ultimate unifiers in Caribbean culture,” said Calibe Thompson, Island SPACE co-founder and executive director. “This year, with the Rum Room and new cultural experiences, we’re offering even more ways for people to taste, toast, and truly feel the spirit of the islands together.” “With so many in our Caribbean family impacted by recent hurricanes,” she continued, “we’re turning this celebration into an opportunity to give back. Guests can bring new, packaged relief items, and we’ll contribute part of the event’s proceeds to support recovery on the islands.”

Ticket Information & Registration

General Admission : Includes unlimited cake tastings, access to performances and the marketplace

: Includes unlimited cake tastings, access to performances and the marketplace Rum Room Experience : Requires separate ticket/registration (21+ only; limited spaces available)

: Requires separate ticket/registration (21+ only; limited spaces available) Tickets may be purchased online or at the door (subject to availability). Early purchase is recommended as this event sells out quickly!

Join Us: Celebrate, Connect, and Give Back

The Fourth Annual Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest invites everyone. This includes South Florida locals, travelers, and Caribbean diaspora members. Come taste delicious food, dance, and shop. Support hurricane relief efforts and enjoy a joyful afternoon. Celebrate the heart and soul of the Caribbean with us.

The Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest is supported in part by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Community Reinvestment Alliance of Florida and the City of Plantation.