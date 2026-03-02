SOUTH FLORIDA – Zimma Entertainment is proud to announce the official release of “Neighbor,” the highly anticipated new single from Code Red Band. It will be available Friday, February 27th 2026.

Hailing from South Florida, Code Red Band has long been recognized as the region’s flagship reggae band. With five nominations and two wins for the prestigious “Entertainer of the Year” award, the group has built a reputation for high-energy performances and authentic reggae rhythms. In addition, they have built a strong connection with audiences across the state and beyond.

“Neighbor” signals a distinct shift in musical direction for the band. While staying rooted in their unique style, the single introduces a refreshed sound and expanded musical influences. Moreover, it features a bold creative approach that reflects the band’s artistic evolution. The release represents both growth and reinvention — a statement that Code Red Band is entering a powerful new era.

“This record reflects where we are now — creatively and personally,” said a spokesperson for the band. “It’s still Code Red, but listeners will hear a new dimension to our sound. ‘Neighbor’ is about connection, love, and empathy, delivered with a fresh energy.”

The single is expected to resonate with reggae lovers, new listeners, DJs, and radio personalities seeking vibrant, meaningful music with medicine for the soul. With their proven track record and loyal fan base, Code Red Band is positioned to make a strong impact with this release.

“Neighbor” will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning Friday, February 27th.