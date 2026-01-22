Entertainment

Rock Steady Duo Keith and Tex Cover What You Won't Do For Love

Rock Steady Duo Keith and Tex performing in Madrid, Spain in 2024.
TAMPA – One of a handful of rock steady acts still active, Keith and Tex believe staying current is critical to winning new fans. Their latest release is a cover of a blue-eyed soul standard.

The duo, best known for songs like Stop That Train and Don’t Look Back, put a reggae spin on What You Won’t Do For Love. This song was a monster hit for Bobby Caldwell in 1978.

Their version will be released on January 23. It is co-produced by Carl “Stereo” Fletcher, Basil “Benbow” Creary, and Keith Rowe.

“It was my idea to cover What You Won’t Do For Love, it’s one of the songs I’ve always loved. I even went twice to see the artist before he passed on,” Keith told South Florida Caribbean News.

The Tampa, Florida-based Keith added that he and Tex discussed covering popular songs to boost their live show. As a result, they agreed on Caldwell’s smooth Rhythm And Blues ballad. It has been covered or sampled multiple times by acts such as Boyz II Men and Go West.

“Our expectation is that our fans will love the song as much as we do,” said Keith.

Officially a duo since the mid-1960s, Keith and Tex made their names with producer Derrick Harriott. Harriott guided them on songs like Stop That Train, Tonight and a cover of The Temptations’ Don’t Look Back.

Those songs were recorded during the rock steady craze that took Jamaica by storm 60 years ago. In the early 1970s, Keith and Tex migrated to the United States and Canada, respectively.

Since resuming their recording career in 1997, they have released well-received albums, including Gun Life which came out in 2025.

 

 

