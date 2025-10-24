MIRAMAR — The iconic Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (GJJF) returns to South Florida with a sizzling mix of Caribbean culture, mouthwatering food, and electrifying reggae and soca music. Headlining this year’s main stage are four international powerhouses — The Wailers, Romain Virgo, Mr. Vegas, and Destra. Together, they bring reggae, dancehall, and soca for an unforgettable experience celebrating food, music, and culture.

Known as the largest Caribbean food festival in the U.S., GJJF presented by Publix and VP Records, isn’t just about delicious jerk chicken and mouthwatering island flavors. It’s a rich cultural culinary festival experience with a side of a familiar Sunday dinner vibe.

Guests will enjoy culinary delights from top Jamaican and Caribbean chefs and food vendors. They will showcase authentic jerk cuisine and innovative twists on a variety of cuisine from the West Indies.

Event Details

Date: Sunday November 9, 2025

Time: 1:00PM to 10:00PM

Where: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027

Tickets & info: www.jerkfestival.com

A Star-Studded Lineup

The Wailers: experience the magic of their timeless classics from Bob Marley’s vast repertoire in a set that is truly unforgettable. Their culture-defining music, embodying the spirit of the 70s reggae movement, has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Romain Virgo: the soulful reggae crooner known for hits like “Soul Provider” and “Love Doctor,” brings his signature lovers-rock sound and uplifting energy. At age 17, Virgo became the youngest winner of Jamaica’s popular TV talent show Digicel Rising Stars

Mr Vegas: the dancehall icon behind anthems like “Heads High,” “I Am Blessed,” and “Bruk It Down,” will have the crowd dancing from start to finish.

Destra Garcia: the “Queen of Bacchanal,” infuses the stage with pure soca energy and sultry island vibes, performing carnival favorites that guarantee the authentic Caribbean vibe.

The Ultimate Caribbean Experience

Beyond the music, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival celebrates Caribbean culinary excellence with a wide variety of jerk and island-inspired dishes prepared by top local and international chefs. Guests will also enjoy:

Co-Hosts Chef Irie Spice & Suzette Speaks

* NEW * Kids Culinary & Healthy Eating Interactive Area with cooking demos

Kids Culinary & Healthy Eating Interactive Area with cooking demos Celebrity Judge Chef Travis Reece known for his “Flavors Out of this World”.

The Chef’s Throwdown with innovative Caribbean chefs – Chef Clay & Chef Rose

Culinary Demonstrations by Chef Alden Chance

The Influencer Quick Fire Challenge with 2024 winner Monica Garcia and challenger Sky Princess

Cultural performances, dance showcases, and storytelling

Partners For Youth Kids Zone for family-friendly fun

Arts, crafts, and a bustling Caribbean marketplace

Be a VIP

The VIP Experience is a feast for the senses. It is an all-inclusive haven featuring premium cocktails, authentic Jamaican delicacies, and comfortable table seating. Guests will also have a prime bird’s-eye view of the electrifying live stage performances. They can sip, savor, and soak in the action in comfort while enjoying the best seat in the house.

Culinary Pavillion & Chef MEDIA IMAGES