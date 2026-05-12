Classical Theater Meets Modern Hip-Hop Fusion: Bard in Bars

MIAMI – Experience Shakespeare like never before. The Bard in Bars, a bold, genre-defying theatrical production conceived, written, and directed by acclaimed South Florida artist Darius V. Daughtry, will showcase a series of unforgettable shows across South Florida.

The production was held on May 8 and May 9 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale. Afterwards, performances follow on May 15 and May 16 at 8:00 PM at the Historic Lyric Theater, located at 819 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami. These performances offer audiences a vibrant, immersive reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s classical works. They do this through a modern, culturally relevant lens.

Tickets are available https://bit.ly/4tyr8Yr.

Merging Shakespeare’s poetic brilliance with the rhythm, lyricism, and cultural influence of Hip-Hop, The Bard in Bars transforms iconic monologues and scenes into a compelling, modern performance. In addition, the production features the 12-piece live string ensemble New Canon Chamber Collective. This creates a vibrant soundscape that reimagines classical theater through a contemporary perspective.

“Hip-Hop and Shakespeare are two sides of the same coin; they both tell stories of love, power, struggle, and identity,” says Daughtry. “The Bard in Bars brings these worlds together so audiences can feel the heartbeat of the past with the energy of today.”

Designed to engage literature enthusiasts, hip-hop fans, and new audiences alike, the production bridges the classroom and concert hall, offering a vibrant, immersive experience where history and contemporary culture collide.

“This is a show that will make you tap your feet, nod your head, and feel the energy in your bones,” adds Daughtry. “Experience Shakespeare like never before. Feel the rhythm. Live The Bard in Bars.” “The Bard in Bars is a powerful reminder that the themes explored in Shakespeare’s work, love, power, conflict, and identity, are timeless and deeply resonant across cultures. By merging these classical texts with Hip-Hop, the production creates an accessible, culturally relevant bridge that invites new audiences to see themselves reflected in literature that has often felt distant or exclusive.” -Dr. Tameka Hobbs, Historian and Regional Library Manager

Special Performances & Experiences

A special daytime performance for Miami-Dade County Public Schools and youth programs will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM, promoting access to arts and literacy through a live event.

Evening performances on Friday and Saturday will feature a VIP pre-show art exhibit titled Where Art Prevails: The Resilient Vision of Purvis Young. Presented in collaboration with Art Prevails Project, this exhibit features selected works from The Black Archives’ permanent collection of over 400 original pieces by Purvis Young (1943–2010).

Known for creating expressive works from reclaimed materials such as weathered plywood and discarded doors, Young’s art reflects the spirit of Overtown and the broader Black experience in America. His work explores themes of freedom, social struggle, and spiritual transcendence, serving as a powerful visual record of resilience and cultural heritage.

Art Prevails Project

Nearly 30 South Florida artists, musicians, and production specialists come together to bring this fully immersive theatrical experience to life. This makes The Bard in Bars a true celebration of local talent and interdisciplinary artistry.

Sponsors include the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, Through Its CreArte Grant Program. Established in 2019, CreArte Has Awared More Than $16 Million To Support Arts Access, Arts Education, And Artist Residencies & Fellowships.