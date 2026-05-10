Artist Louiveste La Croix Opens Haitian Heritage Month in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH — This Haitian Heritage Month (May), the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department invites the community to experience a vibrant celebration of Haitian culture, art, and movement. The event will be led by the powerful exhibition Lakou La Croix at the Ali Cultural Arts Center. Moreover, anchoring a month-long series of events, this exhibition sets the tone for reflection, connection, and celebration across Pompano Beach.

Running from May 8 through June 13, 2026, Lakou La Croix is a deeply personal solo exhibition by artist Louiveste La Croix. Through a compelling body of mixed media work, La Croix explores themes of childhood memory, displacement, and communal identity. These are rooted in his early life in Saint Louis du Nord, Haiti. Additionally, they are shaped by his journey to South Florida.

Haitian Culture

At the heart of the exhibition is the Haitian concept of lakou—a communal living structure that symbolizes shared responsibility, resilience, and belonging. For La Croix, lakou is both lived experience and metaphor. It is a constellation of homes, memories, and identities formed while moving between relatives during a prolonged immigration process. Each piece becomes a “doorway.” As a result, viewers are invited into an evolving narrative of home, culture, spirituality, and self.

Opening Reception

The celebration begins with the Opening Reception on Friday, May 8, from 6–8 PM at the Ali Cultural Arts Center. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist, engage with the work, and immerse themselves in an evening honoring Haitian heritage through visual storytelling and community dialogue.

Louiveste La Croix is an artist born in Haiti and currently based in South Florida. His work combines multimedia techniques, gestural figures, and abstract color schemes that captivate viewers. He studied Fine Art at Broward College and has exhibited internationally. For example, his presentations have been shown in Brooklyn, Miami’s Wynwood arts district, Los Angeles, and Fort Lauderdale.

La Croix uses his art to convey messages of spiritual awareness, unity, and consciousness through natural elements, while paying tribute to historical roots to promote conscious evolution. He believes true artistry comes from taking risks, creating what has never been done before, and expressing oneself authentically.

Continuing the celebration, the rhythm of Haiti comes alive with Konpa Pompano! on Saturday, May 9, from 7:00–9:30 PM at the The Hive Black Box Theater. This lively dance workshop celebrates Konpa, one of Haiti’s most iconic music and dance traditions. Instructor Caleb Exantus brings it to life.

Open to all skill levels, the workshop invites participants to learn basic steps. Participants can connect through movement and feel the joy and energy of Haitian culture firsthand.

Together, Lakou La Croix and Konpa Pompano! form a dynamic cultural pairing—one offering introspective exploration through art, the other an embodied celebration through dance—creating a meaningful and multifaceted tribute to Haitian Heritage Month.

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