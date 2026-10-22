Art Prevails Project ‘To the Nines’ Unites South Florida Arts

The immersive MAD Arts fundraiser brought music, poetry and theater together to support year-round arts education and community programming.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Art Prevails Project turned Greek mythology into a living stage at “To the Nines,” an immersive fundraiser at MAD Arts that paired live performance with audience participation in support of South Florida arts education.

Inspired by the nine muses, the event gathered artists, supporters and community leaders for a night spanning music, poetry and theater. The fundraiser will help sustain the Broward-based nonprofit’s classroom programs, literary initiatives, artist development, live productions and community engagement.

A Mythological Setting at MAD Arts

With help from Accessories by Ellen, MAD Arts’ backyard became a mythological oasis. Art Prevails Project Collective members portrayed Zeus and his nine daughters, drawing guests into playful theatrical encounters built around discovery, humor and participation.

Tenisha Lane, the organization’s director of operations, wrote and performed an original poem. LaVie, Purple Flux and Lady of Harp also delivered performances that reflected the group’s multidisciplinary approach.

South Florida Sponsors and Cultural Leaders

The celebration was supported by Genesis Inspiration Foundation, Women of Color Empowerment Institute, the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), and H.A.N.D.Y.

Auction donors contributed “Hamilton” tickets, signed memorabilia from South Florida sports legends and other items. Winning bids helped fund Art Prevails Project’s work across the region.

Community and cultural leaders in attendance included Burnadette Norris-Weekes and Jonathan Allen, board members of the Community Foundation of Broward, and Kat Brigian-Sierra, executive director of Funding Arts Broward. Art Prevails Project board members Marlin K. Green, LaKeshia Jeffers, Elsa Blanco-Bridgen and Vernicca Wynter also attended.

Darius Daughtry on Community and Creativity

“‘To the Nines’ captured the spirit of Art Prevails Project — artists sharing their gifts, guests becoming part of the experience, and a community coming together to support what we can create,” said founder and executive artistic director Darius Daughtry. “We are grateful to our sponsors, partners and everyone who joined us. Their generosity helps us bring arts education into classrooms, create opportunities for artists, and give more people a place to discover and share their voices.”

What the Fundraiser Supports

Proceeds will support year-round arts education, literary programming, live performances, artist development and community engagement. The organization brings teaching artists into classrooms, elevates poetry and storytelling through programs such as “Our Voices,” and gives artists platforms to develop and present new work.

Next: “Work of HeArt” at the Broward Center

Art Prevails Project’s next production, “Work of HeArt,” will be presented in “The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume VIII,” Nov. 13–15, 2026, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The multidisciplinary show follows four aspiring artists confronting fear, grief and self-doubt. Music, poetry and dance drive a story about the healing and transformative power of artistic expression. Performance details and tickets are available through the Broward Center.

Give Miami Day and How to Support

Supporters can also contribute through Give Miami Day on Nov. 19, 2026. Donations will help sustain programs for artists, students and communities across South Florida.

Learn more about upcoming programs or make a donation at artprevailsproject.org.