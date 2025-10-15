City of Tamarac Commissioner Honors Outstanding Women Leaders

TAMARAC – Two outstanding Jamaican women will be lauded with awards for their remarkable achievements in media and business. Dr. Trisha M. Bailey, a renowned philanthropist, real estate mogul and businesswoman, and Dr. Nadine A. Blair, a celebrated media personality and chaplain, will be honored at the Pink Heroes Gala on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Colony West Golf Club put on by Commissioner Bolton in association with the City of Tamarac.

“I’m thrilled to recognize these two exceptional women for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields,” said Commissioner Marlon Bolton. “Their dedication to excellence and commitment to giving back to their community are truly inspiring, and I’m honored to be a part of this celebration.”

Dr. Trisha M. Bailey is a Jamaican former student-athlete, philanthropist, real estate mogul, and businesswoman who has made significant contributions to her community. Additionally, she is the author of the memoir “Unbroken: The Triumphant Story of a Woman’s Journey” and has been recognized for her philanthropic work. Bailey is known as the richest Jamaican woman with a net worth of close to 1 billion US dollars.

“I’m humbled to receive this award and grateful for the recognition,” said Dr. Trisha Bailey. “I’m proud to be part of a community that values excellence and giving back.”

Dr. Nadine A. Blair

Dr. Nadine A. Blair is a celebrated media personality and chaplain who has spent over three decades in the media industry. Blair is known for her passion for worship and prayer and has received numerous awards for her work. Nadine rose to prominence in Jamaica when she was employed as a Host at Love FM at its inception in 1993. She quickly became the darling of gospel radio and maintained that position throughout the years.

“I’m thrilled to be recognized for my work and grateful for the opportunity to serve my community,” said Dr. Nadine Blair. “I’m looking forward to celebrating this achievement with my family and friends.”

Pink Heroes Gala

Both women will be lauded with awards, including the City of Tamarac Pink Hero Award, City of Tamarac Medal of Honor, The Key to the region, which is an amalgamation of keys, from Florida District 97 Representative, Rep. Lisa Dunkley, Lauderhill Mayor, Hon. Denise D. Grant, Pembroke Park Mayor, Hon. Ashira Mohammad, Tamarac Vice Mayor, Hon. Dr. Kicia Daniel, West Park Vice Mayor, The Hon. Joy Smith, Tamarac City Commissioner, Hon. Morey Wright, Jr., Miami Gardens Council Woman, Hon. Linda Julian, City of North Lauderdale Commissioner, Hon. Luke Lewis, West Park City Commissioner, Hon. Katrina Touchstone, West Park City Commissioner, Hon. Christina Eveilard, City of Miramar Commissioner, Hon. Yvette Colbourne, City of Lauderhill Commissioner, Hon. John T Hodgson, and City of Tamarac Commissioner Hon. Krystal Patterson.

The woman will so receive the Key to Broward County from Broward District 7 County Commissioner, Hon. Alexandra P. Davis, Key the City of Lauderhill by Lauderhill Mayor, Hon. Denise D. Grant, Key to the City of Miramar by Hon. Yvette Colbourne, and a Congressional Proclamation from the United States District 20 Representative, Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus McCormick.

The public can attend the event. Limited tickets are on sale at caribtix.com/PinkHeroesGala