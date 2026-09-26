Jamaica brings tourism leadership to World Economic Forum

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett will bring Jamaica’s tourism policy experience to the World Economic Forum in Geneva. There, he will co-chair the Beyond Tourism Day Forum on Sept. 25.

The invitation puts Jamaica at the center of high-level talks on tourism’s role in economic resilience, investment, innovation and inclusive development. The forum’s Beyond Tourism initiative promotes an integrated approach. This approach links people and skills, finance, infrastructure, technology and innovation, and policy and governance.

Bartlett said Jamaica’s role reflects growing international recognition of the country’s influence on tourism policy. This is particularly true of its work in resilience and human capital development.

“Jamaica is being invited to the table not simply to participate, but to share ideas and experiences that are helping shape the future of tourism,” Bartlett said. “The World Economic Forum sees elements of Jamaica’s tourism development and investment in people as useful lessons, case studies and models for other countries. Jamaicans should be proud that ideas developed here are resonating at this level.”

He said Jamaica’s focus on resilience, innovation and workforce development has strengthened its voice in global tourism discussions.

“Tourism is much more than arrivals, hotel rooms and visitor spending,” Bartlett said. “It is about people, skills, investment, innovation and creating opportunities across the economy.” “Jamaica has spent years building institutions and programs around that principle, and what we have learned can help advance tourism beyond our shores,” he added. “Thought leadership is not about having the biggest market; it is about having ideas that matter.”

Bartlett’s Sept. 25 schedule includes the forum’s opening, a studio session titled “Beyond the Rankings: Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026,” a leaders’ lunch and bilateral meetings with South African Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and Sommet Education.

From Geneva, Bartlett also will address the PYNE Awards Africa 2026 virtually on Sept. 25 and receive the Tourism ICON Award for his contributions to tourism resilience and stronger Africa-Caribbean partnerships. The presentation is part of the three-day awards program in Maputo, Mozambique.