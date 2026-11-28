The Jan. 10 Wave Runners Open Water on Seven Mile Beach is now the mandatory qualifier for Jamaica’s 2027 CARIFTA open water team.

NEGRIL, Jamaica — WAVZ will host the 2027 Wave Runners Open Water on Sunday, Jan. 10, the mandatory qualifying event for Jamaican swimmers seeking a spot on the 2027 CARIFTA Open Water National Team, according to a news release.

The meet is staged in partnership with Wave Runners Swim Club and Kaizen Swim Club. It follows a unanimous 9-0 vote by the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) approving the meet summons and the revised 2027 CARIFTA swimming selection criteria.

Key facts

What: 2027 Wave Runners Open Water, the CARIFTA 2027 open water qualifier

2027 Wave Runners Open Water, the CARIFTA 2027 open water qualifier When: Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027, 7:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027, 7:30 a.m. Where: WAVZ Beach, Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril, Westmoreland

WAVZ Beach, Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril, Westmoreland Partners: Wave Runners Swim Club and Kaizen Swim Club

Wave Runners Swim Club and Kaizen Swim Club Status: ASAJ-sanctioned; ratified by a 9-0 vote

ASAJ-sanctioned; ratified by a 9-0 vote Information: 876-594-2271

A Mandatory Stop for CARIFTA 2027 Hopefuls

With the ratification, the meet is officially designated as the mandatory qualifying event for Jamaican swimmers who want to make the 2027 CARIFTA Open Water National Team.

Swimmers, coaches and clubs are advised to review the ratified summons and technical amendments before competition day.

Sports Tourism on Seven Mile Beach

Staging the qualifier at WAVZ puts a spotlight on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach, according to the release. Organizers say it also reinforces Westmoreland’s standing as a destination for sports tourism, elite athletics and coastal hospitality.

The event is expected to draw competitors, coaching delegations, families and supporters from across the island for a weekend on Jamaica’s west coast.

How to Enter

For meet entries, technical summons details and event inquiries, swimmers should contact their club leadership or the meet organizers. The event flyer lists 876-594-2271 for information.

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